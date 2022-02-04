Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press
February 4, 2022 9:32 pm
1 min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 63, Orange County 42

Atlantic Shores Christian 60, Portsmouth Christian 44

Bayside 61, Frank Cox 47

        Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.

Briar Woods 53, Woodgrove 44

Broadway 58, Harrisonburg 54

Buckingham County 65, Central of Lunenburg 37

C.D. Hylton 85, Freedom (South Riding) 78

Catholic High School of Va Beach 53, Norfolk Academy 41

Charlottesville 59, Louisa 48

Chilhowie 87, Lebanon 71

Christiansburg 54, Hidden Valley 50

        Read more: Sports News

Churchland 47, Granby 37

Cosby 65, Monacan 49

Culpeper 67, James Monroe 61

East Rockingham 59, Rappahannock County 51

Fairfax Christian 50, Seton School 46

Fort Defiance 57, Wilson Memorial 45

Galax 55, Giles 34

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

George Wythe-Wytheville 61, Grayson County 46

Glen Allen 60, Deep Run 44

Glenvar 81, Salem 70

Green Run 70, Kempsville 62

Greensville County 67, Windsor 29

Independence 76, Stone Bridge 72

James River-Buchanan 60, Alleghany 28

Jamestown 70, York 55

John Handley 81, Millbrook 67

King George 63, Chancellor 39

Lake Taylor 54, Norview 53

Lancaster 73, Essex 53

Landstown 65, Tallwood 36

Lord Botetourt 65, Staunton River 48

Loudoun County 44, Dominion 38

Loudoun Valley 53, Broad Run 48

Martinsville 65, Magna Vista 46

Matoaca 58, Colonial Heights 52

Nansemond River 61, Lakeland 54

Oak Hill Academy 75, Wasatch Academy, Utah 70, OT

Page County 75, Mountain View 51

Parry McCluer 65, Bath County 9

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 70, Blacksburg 68

Peninsula Catholic 90, Nandua 26

Potomac Falls 59, Riverheads 52, OT

Powhatan 71, Clover Hill 60

Prince George 72, Thomas Dale 65

Princess Anne 67, First Colonial 39

Richmond Christian 90, Banner Christian 71

Rye Cove 58, Thomas Walker 49

St. Christopher’s 59, Trinity Episcopal 37

Steward School 83, Greenbrier Christian 39

Tidewater Academy 51, Isle of Wight Academy 46

Tug Valley, W.Va. 86, Hurley 19

Twin Springs 49, J.I. Burton 46

Union 58, Abingdon 42

Varina 83, Armstrong 43

Warhill 56, Poquoson 26

Western Albemarle 71, Goochland 34

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|11 Caffeine and Collaboration: Agile...
2|11 AWS Technical Essentials Day for...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Soldiers board a C-17 aircraft as they deploy to Europe