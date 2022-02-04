Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 63, Orange County 42
Atlantic Shores Christian 60, Portsmouth Christian 44
Bayside 61, Frank Cox 47
Briar Woods 53, Woodgrove 44
Broadway 58, Harrisonburg 54
Buckingham County 65, Central of Lunenburg 37
C.D. Hylton 85, Freedom (South Riding) 78
Catholic High School of Va Beach 53, Norfolk Academy 41
Charlottesville 59, Louisa 48
Chilhowie 87, Lebanon 71
Christiansburg 54, Hidden Valley 50
Churchland 47, Granby 37
Cosby 65, Monacan 49
Culpeper 67, James Monroe 61
East Rockingham 59, Rappahannock County 51
Fairfax Christian 50, Seton School 46
Fort Defiance 57, Wilson Memorial 45
Galax 55, Giles 34
George Wythe-Wytheville 61, Grayson County 46
Glen Allen 60, Deep Run 44
Glenvar 81, Salem 70
Green Run 70, Kempsville 62
Greensville County 67, Windsor 29
Independence 76, Stone Bridge 72
James River-Buchanan 60, Alleghany 28
Jamestown 70, York 55
John Handley 81, Millbrook 67
King George 63, Chancellor 39
Lake Taylor 54, Norview 53
Lancaster 73, Essex 53
Landstown 65, Tallwood 36
Lord Botetourt 65, Staunton River 48
Loudoun County 44, Dominion 38
Loudoun Valley 53, Broad Run 48
Martinsville 65, Magna Vista 46
Matoaca 58, Colonial Heights 52
Nansemond River 61, Lakeland 54
Oak Hill Academy 75, Wasatch Academy, Utah 70, OT
Page County 75, Mountain View 51
Parry McCluer 65, Bath County 9
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 70, Blacksburg 68
Peninsula Catholic 90, Nandua 26
Potomac Falls 59, Riverheads 52, OT
Powhatan 71, Clover Hill 60
Prince George 72, Thomas Dale 65
Princess Anne 67, First Colonial 39
Richmond Christian 90, Banner Christian 71
Rye Cove 58, Thomas Walker 49
St. Christopher’s 59, Trinity Episcopal 37
Steward School 83, Greenbrier Christian 39
Tidewater Academy 51, Isle of Wight Academy 46
Tug Valley, W.Va. 86, Hurley 19
Twin Springs 49, J.I. Burton 46
Union 58, Abingdon 42
Varina 83, Armstrong 43
Warhill 56, Poquoson 26
Western Albemarle 71, Goochland 34
