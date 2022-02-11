Friday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arundel 44, Broadneck 27
Bohemia Manor 30, Newark Charter, Del. 24
C. Milton Wright 53, North Caroline 37
Catonsville 48, Franklin 28
Chopticon 49, Thomas Stone 33
Glen Burnie 53, Old Mill 47
Harwood Southern 60, Annapolis 12
Hereford 59, Carver Arts & Tech 24
Liberty 54, Century 45
Manchester Valley 50, Linganore 29
New Town 50, Parkville 32
North Caroline 42, Pocomoke 27
Perry Hall 46, Eastern Tech 42
Pikesville 64, Loch Raven 21
Richard Montgomery 48, Walter Johnson 29
Severna Park 41, South River 31
St. Charles 64, McDonough 53
Urbana 51, Walkersville 31
Western STES 71, Baltimore Chesapeake 47
Wilde Lake 51, Glenelg 49
Wootton 74, Watkins Mill 19
