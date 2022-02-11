Trending:
Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
February 11, 2022
< a min read
      

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arundel 44, Broadneck 27

Bohemia Manor 30, Newark Charter, Del. 24

C. Milton Wright 53, North Caroline 37

Catonsville 48, Franklin 28

Chopticon 49, Thomas Stone 33

Glen Burnie 53, Old Mill 47

Harwood Southern 60, Annapolis 12

Hereford 59, Carver Arts & Tech 24

Liberty 54, Century 45

Manchester Valley 50, Linganore 29

New Town 50, Parkville 32

North Caroline 42, Pocomoke 27

Perry Hall 46, Eastern Tech 42

Pikesville 64, Loch Raven 21

Richard Montgomery 48, Walter Johnson 29

Severna Park 41, South River 31

St. Charles 64, McDonough 53

Urbana 51, Walkersville 31

Western STES 71, Baltimore Chesapeake 47

Wilde Lake 51, Glenelg 49

Wootton 74, Watkins Mill 19

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

