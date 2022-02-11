Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bethesda 55, Wheaton 54
Blake 72, Clarksburg 44
Bohemia Manor 52, North East 33
Century 70, Liberty 63
Damascus 80, Paint Branch 70
Francis Scott Key 68, South Carroll 60
Franklin 61, Catonsville 60
Frederick 63, Middletown 30
Gaithersburg 50, Springbrook 35
Hereford 67, Carver Arts & Tech 32
Howard 87, Digital Harbor 41
Loch Raven 81, Pikesville 71
Magruder 57, Seneca Valley 52
Milford Mill 69, Dundalk 63
Montgomery Blair 72, Walt Whitman 62
Northwest – Mtg 47, Rockville 42
Northwood 34, Poolesville 31
Overlea 99, Towson 52
Parkville 60, New Town 59
Perry Hall 75, Eastern Tech 54
Randallstown 75, Lansdowne 58
Richard Montgomery 62, Walter Johnson 50
Rising Sun 68, Fallston 52
Sherwood 67, John F. Kennedy 65
Sparrows Point 72, Owings Mills 64
Tuscarora 71, Smithsburg 44
Walkersville 55, Urbana 44
Winston Churchill 47, Albert Einstein 37
Winters Mill 45, Westminster 43
Wootton 67, Watkins Mill 52
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
