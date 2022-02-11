Trending:
Sports News

Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press
February 11, 2022 9:14 pm
< a min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bethesda 55, Wheaton 54

Blake 72, Clarksburg 44

Bohemia Manor 52, North East 33

Century 70, Liberty 63

Damascus 80, Paint Branch 70

Francis Scott Key 68, South Carroll 60

Franklin 61, Catonsville 60

Frederick 63, Middletown 30

Gaithersburg 50, Springbrook 35

Hereford 67, Carver Arts & Tech 32

Howard 87, Digital Harbor 41

Loch Raven 81, Pikesville 71

Magruder 57, Seneca Valley 52

Milford Mill 69, Dundalk 63

Montgomery Blair 72, Walt Whitman 62

Northwest – Mtg 47, Rockville 42

Northwood 34, Poolesville 31

Overlea 99, Towson 52

Parkville 60, New Town 59

Perry Hall 75, Eastern Tech 54

Randallstown 75, Lansdowne 58

Richard Montgomery 62, Walter Johnson 50

Rising Sun 68, Fallston 52

Sherwood 67, John F. Kennedy 65

Sparrows Point 72, Owings Mills 64

Tuscarora 71, Smithsburg 44

Walkersville 55, Urbana 44

Winston Churchill 47, Albert Einstein 37

Winters Mill 45, Westminster 43

Wootton 67, Watkins Mill 52

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

