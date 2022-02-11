Friday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altavista 38, Dan River 35
Bayside 53, Green Run 48
Bland County 33, Galax 25
Bruton 45, Castlewood 18
Central – Wise 63, John Battle 44
Chilhowie 71, Holston 51
Collegiate-Richmond 40, Trinity Episcopal 18
Deep Run 57, Douglas Freeman 45
Dominion 43, Park View-Sterling 28
Edison 73, Annandale 25
First Colonial 53, Salem-Va. Beach 49
Gate City 48, Union 33
Glen Allen 52, Mills Godwin 25
Grassfield 61, Indian River 49
Grayson County 39, Giles 23
Halifax County 62, Martinsville 59
Hampton 77, Heritage-Newport News 19
Henrico 52, Armstrong 12
James Wood 56, Liberty-Bealeton 21
Kellam 62, Tallwood 42
Kenston Forest 69, Amelia Academy 38
Landstown 58, Ocean Lakes 24
Liberty-Bedford 43, Amherst County 41
Louisa 83, Monticello 44
Magna Vista 56, Patrick County 40
Manor High School 51, Churchland 48
Marion 47, Virginia High 46
Massaponax 66, Colonial Forge 25
Menchville 82, Bethel 38
Norfolk Academy 31, Hampton Roads 30
North Stafford 45, Brooke Point 42
Norview 82, Maury 7
Oakton 40, Chantilly 26
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 40, Lebanon 33
Portsmouth Christian 37, Gateway Christian 13
Powhatan 53, George Wythe-Richmond 19
Princess Anne 67, Frank Cox 27
Pulaski County 64, Blacksburg 27
Ridgeview 69, Abingdon 41
Roanoke Valley Christian 44, Westover Christian 19
Rural Retreat 43, Northwood 9
Seton School 78, Trinity Christian School 40
St. Annes-Belfield 68, St. Catherine’s 39
Staunton River 61, Northside 18
Steward School 40, Nansemond-Suffolk 33
Thomas Walker 50, Eastside 48
Twin Springs 59, Rye Cove 48
Wilson Memorial 54, R.E. Lee-Staunton 49
Woodgrove 69, Loudoun Valley 63
