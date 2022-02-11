Friday’s Scores

Trending:
The Associated Press
February 11, 2022 10:33 pm
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altavista 38, Dan River 35

Bayside 53, Green Run 48

Bland County 33, Galax 25

Bruton 45, Castlewood 18

Central – Wise 63, John Battle 44

Chilhowie 71, Holston 51

Collegiate-Richmond 40, Trinity Episcopal 18

Deep Run 57, Douglas Freeman 45

Dominion 43, Park View-Sterling 28

Edison 73, Annandale 25

First Colonial 53, Salem-Va. Beach 49

Gate City 48, Union 33

Glen Allen 52, Mills Godwin 25

Grassfield 61, Indian River 49

Grayson County 39, Giles 23

Halifax County 62, Martinsville 59

Hampton 77, Heritage-Newport News 19

Henrico 52, Armstrong 12

James Wood 56, Liberty-Bealeton 21

Kellam 62, Tallwood 42

Kenston Forest 69, Amelia Academy 38

Landstown 58, Ocean Lakes 24

Liberty-Bedford 43, Amherst County 41

Louisa 83, Monticello 44

Magna Vista 56, Patrick County 40

Manor High School 51, Churchland 48

Marion 47, Virginia High 46

Massaponax 66, Colonial Forge 25

Menchville 82, Bethel 38

Norfolk Academy 31, Hampton Roads 30

North Stafford 45, Brooke Point 42

Norview 82, Maury 7

Oakton 40, Chantilly 26

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 40, Lebanon 33

Portsmouth Christian 37, Gateway Christian 13

Powhatan 53, George Wythe-Richmond 19

Princess Anne 67, Frank Cox 27

Pulaski County 64, Blacksburg 27

Ridgeview 69, Abingdon 41

Roanoke Valley Christian 44, Westover Christian 19

Rural Retreat 43, Northwood 9

Seton School 78, Trinity Christian School 40

St. Annes-Belfield 68, St. Catherine’s 39

Staunton River 61, Northside 18

Steward School 40, Nansemond-Suffolk 33

Thomas Walker 50, Eastside 48

Twin Springs 59, Rye Cove 48

Wilson Memorial 54, R.E. Lee-Staunton 49

Woodgrove 69, Loudoun Valley 63

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

