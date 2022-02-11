Friday’s Scores

Trending:
The Associated Press
February 11, 2022 10:33 pm
1 min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 79, Ridgeview 77, OT

Altavista 63, Dan River 32

Bethel 44, Menchville 43

Blacksburg 50, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 46

Broadwater Academy 60, StoneBridge School 25

Buckingham County 53, Prince Edward County 36

C.D. Hylton 59, Colgan 58, OT

Cave Spring 61, Pulaski County 48

Deep Creek 60, Lakeland 48

Deep Run 65, Douglas Freeman 51

Dinwiddie 71, Meadowbrook 58

Dominion 66, Park View-Sterling 51

E.C. Glass 71, Liberty-Bedford 23

Eastern View 77, Courtland 63

Eastside 61, Thomas Walker 53

Edison 70, Annandale 62

Flint Hill School 86, Maret, D.C. 60

Franklin County 65, William Byrd 63

Giles 57, Grayson County 54

Glen Allen 44, Mills Godwin 41

Grafton 49, Smithfield 47

Great Bridge 63, Hickory 34

Green Run 54, Bayside 47

Greensville County 65, Windsor 35

Halifax County 62, Martinsville 59

Hayfield 79, Falls Church 51

Henrico 69, Armstrong 30

Heritage-Lynchburg 56, Jefferson Forest 45

Highland Springs 68, Varina 66

Indian River 62, Grassfield 48

J.I. Burton 61, Castlewood 42

James River-Buchanan 67, Parry McCluer 48

James River-Midlothian 87, Powhatan 71

Jamestown 95, New Kent 41

John Handley 56, James Wood 39

Kecoughtan 91, Denbigh 24

Kellam 67, Tallwood 53

Kettle Run 66, Liberty-Bealeton 46

King George 69, Spotsylvania 59

King’s Fork High School 68, Western Branch 47

Lake Taylor 53, Granby 26

Landstown 97, Ocean Lakes 33

Lebanon 57, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 47

Lloyd Bird 96, Huguenot 60

Loudoun Valley 67, Woodgrove 52

Louisa 49, Monticello 41

Madison County 49, Rappahannock County 43

Meridian High School 63, Skyline 61

Mountain View 48, Clarke County 42

Narrows 77, Bath County 31

Northwood 74, Rural Retreat 51

Norview 52, Maury 47, 2OT

Oak Hill Academy 128, Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. 73

Oscar Smith 68, Nansemond River 58

Paul VI Catholic High School 66, Bishop Ireton 50

Petersburg 67, Matoaca 53

Potomac School 51, St. Andrew’s, Md. 47

Prince George 70, Hopewell 64

Princess Anne 54, Frank Cox 31

Radford 58, Glenvar 55

Regents 54, New Covenant 49

Salem-Va. Beach 83, First Colonial 40

Sherando 71, Fauquier 34

South County 65, Lake Braddock 48

South Lakes 71, Centreville 56

Spotswood 77, Broadway 57

St. Annes-Belfield 80, Woodberry Forest 44

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 80, St. Albans, D.C. 51

Steward School 62, Nansemond-Suffolk 40

TJHS 59, J.R. Tucker 46

Tabb 49, Bruton 45

Thomas Dale 62, Colonial Heights 32

Twin Springs 38, Rye Cove 26

Union 53, Gate City 30

Virginia High 52, Marion 49

Warhill 51, York 47

Western Albemarle 67, Orange County 38

Wilson Memorial 54, R.E. Lee-Staunton 49

Woodstock Central 53, Strasburg 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

