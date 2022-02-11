Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 79, Ridgeview 77, OT
Altavista 63, Dan River 32
Bethel 44, Menchville 43
Blacksburg 50, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 46
Broadwater Academy 60, StoneBridge School 25
Buckingham County 53, Prince Edward County 36
C.D. Hylton 59, Colgan 58, OT
Cave Spring 61, Pulaski County 48
Deep Creek 60, Lakeland 48
Deep Run 65, Douglas Freeman 51
Dinwiddie 71, Meadowbrook 58
Dominion 66, Park View-Sterling 51
E.C. Glass 71, Liberty-Bedford 23
Eastern View 77, Courtland 63
Eastside 61, Thomas Walker 53
Edison 70, Annandale 62
Flint Hill School 86, Maret, D.C. 60
Franklin County 65, William Byrd 63
Giles 57, Grayson County 54
Glen Allen 44, Mills Godwin 41
Grafton 49, Smithfield 47
Great Bridge 63, Hickory 34
Green Run 54, Bayside 47
Greensville County 65, Windsor 35
Halifax County 62, Martinsville 59
Hayfield 79, Falls Church 51
Henrico 69, Armstrong 30
Heritage-Lynchburg 56, Jefferson Forest 45
Highland Springs 68, Varina 66
Indian River 62, Grassfield 48
J.I. Burton 61, Castlewood 42
James River-Buchanan 67, Parry McCluer 48
James River-Midlothian 87, Powhatan 71
Jamestown 95, New Kent 41
John Handley 56, James Wood 39
Kecoughtan 91, Denbigh 24
Kellam 67, Tallwood 53
Kettle Run 66, Liberty-Bealeton 46
King George 69, Spotsylvania 59
King’s Fork High School 68, Western Branch 47
Lake Taylor 53, Granby 26
Landstown 97, Ocean Lakes 33
Lebanon 57, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 47
Lloyd Bird 96, Huguenot 60
Loudoun Valley 67, Woodgrove 52
Louisa 49, Monticello 41
Madison County 49, Rappahannock County 43
Meridian High School 63, Skyline 61
Mountain View 48, Clarke County 42
Narrows 77, Bath County 31
Northwood 74, Rural Retreat 51
Norview 52, Maury 47, 2OT
Oak Hill Academy 128, Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. 73
Oscar Smith 68, Nansemond River 58
Paul VI Catholic High School 66, Bishop Ireton 50
Petersburg 67, Matoaca 53
Potomac School 51, St. Andrew’s, Md. 47
Prince George 70, Hopewell 64
Princess Anne 54, Frank Cox 31
Radford 58, Glenvar 55
Regents 54, New Covenant 49
Salem-Va. Beach 83, First Colonial 40
Sherando 71, Fauquier 34
South County 65, Lake Braddock 48
South Lakes 71, Centreville 56
Spotswood 77, Broadway 57
St. Annes-Belfield 80, Woodberry Forest 44
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 80, St. Albans, D.C. 51
Steward School 62, Nansemond-Suffolk 40
TJHS 59, J.R. Tucker 46
Tabb 49, Bruton 45
Thomas Dale 62, Colonial Heights 32
Twin Springs 38, Rye Cove 26
Union 53, Gate City 30
Virginia High 52, Marion 49
Warhill 51, York 47
Western Albemarle 67, Orange County 38
Wilson Memorial 54, R.E. Lee-Staunton 49
Woodstock Central 53, Strasburg 41
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
