Sports News

Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press
February 18, 2022 9:12 pm
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allegany 57, Keyser, W.Va. 32

C. Milton Wright 75, North East 40

Century 55, Hereford 38

Dematha 62, Gonzaga College, D.C. 56

Huntingtown 67, McDonough 34

John Carroll 64, St. Frances Academy 54

Liberty 75, Marriotts Ridge 70

Mountain Ridge 76, Salisbury-Elk Lick, Pa. 35

Queen Anne School 70, Kent Island 61

Randallstown 70, Mergenthaler 62

Smithsburg 67, Middletown 59

Stephen Decatur 54, Parkside 49

Thomas Stone 53, Lackey 41

Urbana 68, Frederick 61

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Pasadena Chesapeake vs. Northeast – AA, ppd. to Feb 18th.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

