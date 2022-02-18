Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allegany 57, Keyser, W.Va. 32
C. Milton Wright 75, North East 40
Century 55, Hereford 38
Dematha 62, Gonzaga College, D.C. 56
Huntingtown 67, McDonough 34
John Carroll 64, St. Frances Academy 54
Liberty 75, Marriotts Ridge 70
Mountain Ridge 76, Salisbury-Elk Lick, Pa. 35
Queen Anne School 70, Kent Island 61
Randallstown 70, Mergenthaler 62
Smithsburg 67, Middletown 59
Stephen Decatur 54, Parkside 49
Thomas Stone 53, Lackey 41
Urbana 68, Frederick 61
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Pasadena Chesapeake vs. Northeast – AA, ppd. to Feb 18th.
