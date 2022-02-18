On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press
February 18, 2022 9:13 pm
< a min read
      

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albert Einstein 53, Seneca Valley 49

Blake 61, Gaithersburg 45

Clarksburg 60, Paint Branch 15

        Insight by SAS: We’ve all heard of real-time data. But how are agencies upping their game to apply data science to the performance of government programs — from stopping fraudulent payments to improving DEIA? GAO, GSA, Labor, VA and SAS share insights in a new Executive Briefing ebook.

Leonardtown 51, La Plata 20

Linganore 57, South Hagerstown 15

Northwest – Mtg 35, Watkins Mill 30

Oakdale 63, North Hagerstown 24

Pasadena Chesapeake 54, Northeast – AA 28

Quince Orchard 42, Sherwood 30

Richard Montgomery 58, Poolesville 29

Thomas Johnson 48, Tuscarora 39

        Read more: Sports News

Urbana 74, Frederick 41

Walt Whitman 58, Wheaton 10

Walter Johnson 42, Damascus 33

Wicomico 42, James M. Bennett 28

Williamsport 57, Brunswick 36

Winston Churchill 63, Rockville 28

___

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|25 Dallas Cyber Security Summit
2|25 Canadian Government Finance Leadership...
2|25 Ask the Expert: Top 2022 Data &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Special delivery