Friday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albert Einstein 53, Seneca Valley 49
Blake 61, Gaithersburg 45
Clarksburg 60, Paint Branch 15
Leonardtown 51, La Plata 20
Linganore 57, South Hagerstown 15
Northwest – Mtg 35, Watkins Mill 30
Oakdale 63, North Hagerstown 24
Pasadena Chesapeake 54, Northeast – AA 28
Quince Orchard 42, Sherwood 30
Richard Montgomery 58, Poolesville 29
Thomas Johnson 48, Tuscarora 39
Urbana 74, Frederick 41
Walt Whitman 58, Wheaton 10
Walter Johnson 42, Damascus 33
Wicomico 42, James M. Bennett 28
Williamsport 57, Brunswick 36
Winston Churchill 63, Rockville 28
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
