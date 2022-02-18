Trending:
Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press
February 18, 2022 9:30 pm
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 50, Portsmouth Christian 16

Auburn 46, George Wythe-Wytheville 34

Broad Run 56, Loudoun Valley 50

Broadwater Academy 34, Gateway Christian 13

Carlisle 29, New Covenant 25

Catholic High School of Va Beach 55, Nansemond-Suffolk 27

Central – Wise 41, Ridgeview 33

Fuqua School 54, Amelia Academy 11

Glenvar 49, Appomattox 29

Lebanon 47, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 35

Millbrook 54, Sherando 42

Nelson County 53, James River-Midlothian 41

Roanoke Valley Christian 49, Timberlake Christian 21

St. John’s, D.C. 55, Paul VI Catholic High School 50

Woodgrove 60, Briar Woods 31

VHSL Playoffs=

Class 2=

Region C=

Nelson County 43, James River-Buchanan 31

Class 3=

Region B=

Brentsville 49, Maggie L. Walker GS 28

Culpeper 75, Meridian High School 21

James Monroe 54, Caroline 35

Skyline 61, William Monroe 49

Region C=

Liberty-Bedford 52, Brookville 45

Wilson Memorial 69, R.E. Lee-Staunton 54

Class 4=

Region A=

Deep Creek 48, Churchland 41

Region B=

Courtland 64, Henrico 62

King George 72, Mechanicsville High School 42

Patrick Henry-Ashland 69, Varina 24

Class 5=

Region C=

Deep Run 31, Mills Godwin 21

Region D=

Harrisonburg 55, Albemarle 53, OT

Louisa 66, GW-Danville 34

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

