Friday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 41, Portsmouth Christian 24
Brunswick Academy 41, Richmond Christian 13
Christ Chapel Academy 45, Trinity at Meadowview 29
Grace Christian 50, Temple Christian 40
Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 71, Episcopal 22
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 47, Holton Arms, Md. 35
VHSL Playoffs=
Class 5=
Region B=
Norview 58, Woodside 24
Region D=
Briar Woods 53, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 37
Woodgrove 61, Harrisonburg 46
Class 4=
Region B=
Eastern View 52, Monacan 44
Powhatan 61, Matoaca 52
Region C=
Millbrook 57, Sherando 48
Region D=
Pulaski County 54, E.C. Glass 43
Class 3=
Region B=
Meridian High School 67, Brentsville 22
Class 4Region A=
King’s Fork High School 82, Manor High School 61
Class 2=
Region C=
Radford 47, Alleghany 34
Class 1=
Region B=
Osbourn Park 52, Woodbridge 42
Region C=
Thomas Dale 44, James River-Midlothian 38
