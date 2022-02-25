Trending:
Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press
February 25, 2022 9:35 pm
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 41, Portsmouth Christian 24

Brunswick Academy 41, Richmond Christian 13

Christ Chapel Academy 45, Trinity at Meadowview 29

Grace Christian 50, Temple Christian 40

Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 71, Episcopal 22

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 47, Holton Arms, Md. 35

VHSL Playoffs=

Class 5=

Region B=

Norview 58, Woodside 24

Region D=

Briar Woods 53, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 37

Woodgrove 61, Harrisonburg 46

Class 4=

Region B=

Eastern View 52, Monacan 44

Powhatan 61, Matoaca 52

Region C=

Millbrook 57, Sherando 48

Region D=

Pulaski County 54, E.C. Glass 43

Class 3=

Region B=

Meridian High School 67, Brentsville 22

Class 4Region A=

King’s Fork High School 82, Manor High School 61

Class 2=

Region C=

Radford 47, Alleghany 34

Class 1=

Region B=

Osbourn Park 52, Woodbridge 42

Region C=

Thomas Dale 44, James River-Midlothian 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

