Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press
February 25, 2022 10:01 pm
< a min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 71, Portsmouth Christian 25

Baltimore Catholic, Md. 59, Cape Henry Collegiate 40

Broadwater Academy 81, Hampton Christian 64

St. Annes-Belfield 63, Woodberry Forest 53

St. Christopher’s 50, Collegiate-Richmond 47

Steward School 83, Peninsula Catholic 80, 4OT

Wakefield Country Day 75, Tandem Friends School 41

VHSL Playoffs=

Class 6=

Region B=

Patriot 82, Battlefield 69

Region D=

South Lakes 56, Washington-Lee 47

Class 5=

Region A=

Bayside 53, Kempsville 52

Indian River 51, Salem-Va. Beach 48

Region B=

Maury 63, Woodside 62

Menchville 71, Kecoughtan 56

Region C=

Glen Allen 61, Douglas Freeman 56

Highland Springs 61, Lloyd Bird 49

Region D=

Albemarle 65, Potomac Falls 55

Riverside 58, Massaponax 43

Class 4=

Region A=

King’s Fork High School 65, Jamestown 49

Region B=

Henrico 58, Eastern View 56

Varina 84, Courtland 55

Region C=

Loudoun County 61, Loudoun Valley 57, OT

Region D=

Western Albemarle 63, E.C. Glass 56

Class 3=

Region B=

Skyline 55, William Monroe 45

Class 2=

Region A=

John Marshall 85, Greensville County 41

Region B=

East Rockingham 74, Madison County 54

Woodstock Central 60, Buckingham County 34

Region C=

Radford 41, James River-Buchanan 40

Region D=

Virginia High 63, Graham 61, OT

Class 1=

Region A=

Lancaster 74, Washington & Lee 42

Region C=

Auburn 67, George Wythe-Wytheville 48

Fort Chiswell 54, Parry McCluer 45

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

