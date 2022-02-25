Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 71, Portsmouth Christian 25
Baltimore Catholic, Md. 59, Cape Henry Collegiate 40
Broadwater Academy 81, Hampton Christian 64
St. Annes-Belfield 63, Woodberry Forest 53
St. Christopher’s 50, Collegiate-Richmond 47
Steward School 83, Peninsula Catholic 80, 4OT
Wakefield Country Day 75, Tandem Friends School 41
VHSL Playoffs=
Class 6=
Region B=
Patriot 82, Battlefield 69
Region D=
South Lakes 56, Washington-Lee 47
Class 5=
Region A=
Bayside 53, Kempsville 52
Indian River 51, Salem-Va. Beach 48
Region B=
Maury 63, Woodside 62
Menchville 71, Kecoughtan 56
Region C=
Glen Allen 61, Douglas Freeman 56
Highland Springs 61, Lloyd Bird 49
Region D=
Albemarle 65, Potomac Falls 55
Riverside 58, Massaponax 43
Class 4=
Region A=
King’s Fork High School 65, Jamestown 49
Region B=
Henrico 58, Eastern View 56
Varina 84, Courtland 55
Region C=
Loudoun County 61, Loudoun Valley 57, OT
Region D=
Western Albemarle 63, E.C. Glass 56
Class 3=
Region B=
Skyline 55, William Monroe 45
Class 2=
Region A=
John Marshall 85, Greensville County 41
Region B=
East Rockingham 74, Madison County 54
Woodstock Central 60, Buckingham County 34
Region C=
Radford 41, James River-Buchanan 40
Region D=
Virginia High 63, Graham 61, OT
Class 1=
Region A=
Lancaster 74, Washington & Lee 42
Region C=
Auburn 67, George Wythe-Wytheville 48
Fort Chiswell 54, Parry McCluer 45
