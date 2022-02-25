Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press
February 25, 2022 10:56 pm
< a min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baltimore Catholic 59, Cape Henry Collegiate, Va. 40

Jefferson, W.Va. 92, Broadfording Christian Academy 31

Mt. St. Joseph’s 68, Archbishop Spalding 60

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

Class 1A Region=

First Round=

Brunswick 72, Hancock 19

Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 55, Pikesville 50

Fort Hill 42, Northern Garrett 40

Joppatowne 68, Col. Richardson 55

Kent County 58, Perryville 54

North Dorchester 73, Washington 57

        Read more: Sports News

Pocomoke 96, Crisfield 43

Class 2A Region=

First Round=

Glenelg 57, Middletown 39

Gwynn Park 54, Potomac 45

Kent Island 68, North Caroline 52

Lansdowne 58, Owings Mills 40

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Parkside 53, Easton 49

Patuxent 59, Lackey 49

Sparrows Point 67, Baltimore Chesapeake 55

Class 3A Region=

First Round=

Baltimore Poly 66, Franklin 41

C. Milton Wright 91, Patapsco 54

Edgewood 69, Towson 53

Howard 67, Mt. Hebron 59

Manchester Valley 50, Westminster 48

Milford Mill 69, Woodlawn 31

Northeast – AA 70, Pasadena Chesapeake 52

Oakdale 67, North Hagerstown 37

River Hill 42, Oakland Mills 40

South Hagerstown 38, Tuscarora 28

Stephen Decatur 54, Crofton 46

Thomas Johnson 54, Frederick 40

Class 4A Region=

First Round=

Dundalk 58, Mergenthaler 57

Glen Burnie 52, Reservoir 50

Laurel 69, Hyattsville Northwestern 62

Old Mill 65, North County 35

Seneca Valley 69, Clarksburg 54

Severna Park 48, Leonardtown 38

Walter Johnson 63, Richard Montgomery 60

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|4 USAG Wiesbaden/Clay Kaserne Technology...
3|4 Seattle Cyber Security Summit
3|4 Cohesion out of Chaos: Understanding...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!