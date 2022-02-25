Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baltimore Catholic 59, Cape Henry Collegiate, Va. 40
Jefferson, W.Va. 92, Broadfording Christian Academy 31
Mt. St. Joseph’s 68, Archbishop Spalding 60
Class 1A Region=
First Round=
Brunswick 72, Hancock 19
Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 55, Pikesville 50
Fort Hill 42, Northern Garrett 40
Joppatowne 68, Col. Richardson 55
Kent County 58, Perryville 54
North Dorchester 73, Washington 57
Pocomoke 96, Crisfield 43
Class 2A Region=
First Round=
Glenelg 57, Middletown 39
Gwynn Park 54, Potomac 45
Kent Island 68, North Caroline 52
Lansdowne 58, Owings Mills 40
Parkside 53, Easton 49
Patuxent 59, Lackey 49
Sparrows Point 67, Baltimore Chesapeake 55
Class 3A Region=
First Round=
Baltimore Poly 66, Franklin 41
C. Milton Wright 91, Patapsco 54
Edgewood 69, Towson 53
Howard 67, Mt. Hebron 59
Manchester Valley 50, Westminster 48
Milford Mill 69, Woodlawn 31
Northeast – AA 70, Pasadena Chesapeake 52
Oakdale 67, North Hagerstown 37
River Hill 42, Oakland Mills 40
South Hagerstown 38, Tuscarora 28
Stephen Decatur 54, Crofton 46
Thomas Johnson 54, Frederick 40
Class 4A Region=
First Round=
Dundalk 58, Mergenthaler 57
Glen Burnie 52, Reservoir 50
Laurel 69, Hyattsville Northwestern 62
Old Mill 65, North County 35
Seneca Valley 69, Clarksburg 54
Severna Park 48, Leonardtown 38
Walter Johnson 63, Richard Montgomery 60
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
