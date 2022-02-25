Friday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 47, Holton Arms 35
Class 1A Region=
First Round=
Bohemia Manor 50, Joppatowne 14
Chesapeake Math & IT South 34, College Park Academy 6
Col. Richardson 63, Perryville 43
Oakland Southern 44, Northern Garrett 31
Pocomoke 51, Crisfield 22
Snow Hill 51, North Dorchester 8
Washington 54, Saint Michaels 36
Class 2A Region=
First Round=
Elkton 36, North East 26
Fairmont Heights 39, Largo 18
Glenelg 41, Hammond 36
Kent Island 48, Easton 43
Lackey def. La Plata, forfeit
McDonough 55, Patuxent 31
North Harford 54, Rising Sun 44
Walkersville 37, Poolesville 34
Wicomico 56, North Caroline 27
Class 3A Region=
First Round=
Bel Air 39, Kenwood 25
C. Milton Wright 53, Patapsco 20
Crofton 55, Northeast – AA 22
Franklin 47, Milford Mill 32
Linganore 65, South Hagerstown 30
Mt. Hebron 49, Marriotts Ridge 32
North Hagerstown 44, Thomas Johnson 32
Oakdale 38, Tuscarora 28
Pasadena Chesapeake 48, James M. Bennett 15
St. Charles 62, Huntingtown 43
Woodlawn 51, Digital Harbor 9
Class 4A Region=
First Round=
Arundel 61, North County 32
Catonsville 57, Dundalk 15
Meade 55, Reservoir 37
Quince Orchard 66, Northwest – Mtg 27
Seneca Valley 69, Gaithersburg 48
Sherwood 58, Northwood 24
Wootton 66, Richard Montgomery 56
___
