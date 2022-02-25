Trending:
Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press
February 25, 2022 10:56 pm
< a min read
      

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 47, Holton Arms 35

Class 1A Region=

First Round=

Bohemia Manor 50, Joppatowne 14

Chesapeake Math & IT South 34, College Park Academy 6

Col. Richardson 63, Perryville 43

Oakland Southern 44, Northern Garrett 31

Pocomoke 51, Crisfield 22

Snow Hill 51, North Dorchester 8

Washington 54, Saint Michaels 36

Class 2A Region=

First Round=

Elkton 36, North East 26

Fairmont Heights 39, Largo 18

Glenelg 41, Hammond 36

Kent Island 48, Easton 43

Lackey def. La Plata, forfeit

McDonough 55, Patuxent 31

North Harford 54, Rising Sun 44

Walkersville 37, Poolesville 34

Wicomico 56, North Caroline 27

Class 3A Region=

First Round=

Bel Air 39, Kenwood 25

C. Milton Wright 53, Patapsco 20

Crofton 55, Northeast – AA 22

Franklin 47, Milford Mill 32

Linganore 65, South Hagerstown 30

Mt. Hebron 49, Marriotts Ridge 32

North Hagerstown 44, Thomas Johnson 32

Oakdale 38, Tuscarora 28

Pasadena Chesapeake 48, James M. Bennett 15

St. Charles 62, Huntingtown 43

Woodlawn 51, Digital Harbor 9

Class 4A Region=

First Round=

Arundel 61, North County 32

Catonsville 57, Dundalk 15

Meade 55, Reservoir 37

Quince Orchard 66, Northwest – Mtg 27

Seneca Valley 69, Gaithersburg 48

Sherwood 58, Northwood 24

Wootton 66, Richard Montgomery 56

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

