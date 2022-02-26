Friday’s Scores

Trending:
The Associated Press
February 26, 2022 3:11 am
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

FS Northside 70, LR Christian 44

Greene Co. Tech 37, Paragould 34

North Little Rock 67, Cabot 31

Class 2A South=

First Round=

Lafayette County 60, Horatio 52

Parkers Chapel 49, Magnet Cove 37

Class 3A Region 4=

First Round=

Centerpoint 48, McGehee 31

Dumas 45, Bismarck 38

Class 4A South=

First Round=

Bauxite 51, Camden Fairview 16

Star City 47, Mena 44

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

