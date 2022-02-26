Friday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
FS Northside 70, LR Christian 44
Greene Co. Tech 37, Paragould 34
North Little Rock 67, Cabot 31
Class 2A South=
First Round=
Lafayette County 60, Horatio 52
Parkers Chapel 49, Magnet Cove 37
Class 3A Region 4=
First Round=
Centerpoint 48, McGehee 31
Dumas 45, Bismarck 38
Class 4A South=
First Round=
Bauxite 51, Camden Fairview 16
Star City 47, Mena 44
