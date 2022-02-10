Trending:
Friday’s Skeleton Results

The Associated Press
February 10, 2022 9:39 pm
Friday

Women

Heat 1

1. Mirela Rahneva, Canada, 1:02.03.

2. Jaclyn Narracott, Australia, 1:02.05.

3. Zhao Dan, China, 1:02.26.

4. Jacqueline Loelling, Germany, 1:02.27.

5. Tina Hermann, Germany, 1:02.28.

6. Kim Meylemans, Belgium, 1:02.35.

6. Anna Fernstaedt, Czech Republic, 1:02.35.

8. Hannah Neise, Germany, 1:02.36.

9. Katie Uhlaender, United States, 1:02.41.

10. Kimberley Bos, Netherlands, 1:02.51.

11. Yulia Kanakina, ROC, 1:02.56.

12. Nicole Rocha Silveira, Brazil, 1:02.58.

13. Jane Channell, Canada, 1:02.59.

14. Janine Flock, Austria, 1:02.64.

14. Li Yuxi, China, 1:02.64.

16. Alina Tararychenkova, ROC, 1:02.74.

17. Valentina Margaglio, Italy, 1:02.84.

18. Elena Nikitina, ROC, 1:02.92.

19. Kelly Curtis, United States, 1:02.94.

20. Endija Terauda, Latvia, 1:02.98.

21. Laura Deas, Britain, 1:02.99.

22. Kim Eunji, South Korea, 1:03.28.

23. Brogan Crowley, Britain, 1:03.32.

24. Kellie Delka, Puerto Rico, 1:04.83.

25. Katie Tannenbaum, U.S. Virgin Islands, 1:06.48.

