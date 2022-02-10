Friday’s Skeleton Results

Friday
Women
Heat 1
1. Mirela Rahneva, Canada, 1:02.03.
2. Jaclyn Narracott, Australia, 1:02.05.
3. Zhao Dan, China, 1:02.26.
4. Jacqueline Loelling, Germany, 1:02.27.
5. Tina Hermann, Germany, 1:02.28.
6. Kim Meylemans, Belgium, 1:02.35.
6. Anna Fernstaedt, Czech Republic, 1:02.35.
8. Hannah Neise, Germany, 1:02.36.
9. Katie Uhlaender, United States, 1:02.41.
10. Kimberley Bos, Netherlands, 1:02.51.
11. Yulia Kanakina, ROC, 1:02.56.
12. Nicole Rocha Silveira, Brazil, 1:02.58.
13. Jane Channell, Canada, 1:02.59.
14. Janine Flock, Austria, 1:02.64.
14. Li Yuxi, China, 1:02.64.
16. Alina Tararychenkova, ROC, 1:02.74.
17. Valentina Margaglio, Italy, 1:02.84.
18. Elena Nikitina, ROC, 1:02.92.
19. Kelly Curtis, United States, 1:02.94.
20. Endija Terauda, Latvia, 1:02.98.
21. Laura Deas, Britain, 1:02.99.
22. Kim Eunji, South Korea, 1:03.28.
23. Brogan Crowley, Britain, 1:03.32.
24. Kellie Delka, Puerto Rico, 1:04.83.
25. Katie Tannenbaum, U.S. Virgin Islands, 1:06.48.
