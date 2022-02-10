Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Friday’s Skeleton Start List

The Associated Press
February 10, 2022 6:40 pm
< a min read
      

Friday

Men

Heat 3

1. Christopher Grotheer, Germany.

2. Axel Jungk, Germany.

3. Yan Wengang, China.

4. Evgeniy Rukosuev, ROC.

        Insight by SAS: We’ve all heard of real-time data. But how are agencies upping their game to apply data science to the performance of government programs — from stopping fraudulent payments to improving DEIA? GAO, GSA, Labor, VA and SAS share insights in a new Executive Briefing ebook.

5. Alexander Tretiakov, ROC.

6. Martins Dukurs, Latvia.

7. Yin Zheng, China.

8. Tomass Dukurs, Latvia.

9. Alexander Gassner, Germany.

10. Jung Seunggi, South Korea.

11. Amedeo Bagnis, Italy.

12. Yun Sungbin, South Korea.

        Read more: Sports News

13. Samuel Maier, Austria.

14. Matt Weston, Britain.

15. Mattia Gaspari, Italy.

16. Vladyslav Heraskevych, Ukraine.

17. Marcus Wyatt, Britain.

18. Alexander Schlintner, Austria.

19. Blake Enzie, Canada.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

20. Nathan Crumpton, American Samoa.

21. Andrew Blaser, United States.

22. Basil Sieber, Switzerland.

23. Daniil Romanov, ROC.

24. Ander Mirambell, Spain.

25. Nicholas Timmings, Australia.

Women

Heat 1

1. Laura Deas, Britain.

2. Nicole Rocha Silveira, Brazil.

3. Zhao Dan, China.

4. Kimberley Bos, Netherlands.

5. Elena Nikitina, ROC.

6. Janine Flock, Austria.

7. Tina Hermann, Germany.

8. Yulia Kanakina, ROC.

9. Valentina Margaglio, Italy.

10. Alina Tararychenkova, ROC.

11. Mirela Rahneva, Canada.

12. Kim Meylemans, Belgium.

13. Jane Channell, Canada.

14. Jacqueline Loelling, Germany.

15. Hannah Neise, Germany.

16. Katie Uhlaender, United States.

17. Kelly Curtis, United States.

18. Jaclyn Narracott, Australia.

19. Anna Fernstaedt, Czech Republic.

20. Brogan Crowley, Britain.

21. Li Yuxi, China.

22. Kellie Delka, Puerto Rico.

23. Endija Terauda, Latvia.

24. Kim Eunji, South Korea.

25. Katie Tannenbaum, U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|17 Fort Belvoir Virtual Tech Expo
2|17 Go Global: How to Globalize Your...
2|17 Financial Planning For Federal...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary Blinken Participates in an Aboriginal Heritage Walk