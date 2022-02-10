Friday’s Skeleton Start List

Friday
Men
Heat 3
1. Christopher Grotheer, Germany.
2. Axel Jungk, Germany.
3. Yan Wengang, China.
4. Evgeniy Rukosuev, ROC.
5. Alexander Tretiakov, ROC.
6. Martins Dukurs, Latvia.
7. Yin Zheng, China.
8. Tomass Dukurs, Latvia.
9. Alexander Gassner, Germany.
10. Jung Seunggi, South Korea.
11. Amedeo Bagnis, Italy.
12. Yun Sungbin, South Korea.
13. Samuel Maier, Austria.
14. Matt Weston, Britain.
15. Mattia Gaspari, Italy.
16. Vladyslav Heraskevych, Ukraine.
17. Marcus Wyatt, Britain.
18. Alexander Schlintner, Austria.
19. Blake Enzie, Canada.
20. Nathan Crumpton, American Samoa.
21. Andrew Blaser, United States.
22. Basil Sieber, Switzerland.
23. Daniil Romanov, ROC.
24. Ander Mirambell, Spain.
25. Nicholas Timmings, Australia.
Women
Heat 1
1. Laura Deas, Britain.
2. Nicole Rocha Silveira, Brazil.
3. Zhao Dan, China.
4. Kimberley Bos, Netherlands.
5. Elena Nikitina, ROC.
6. Janine Flock, Austria.
7. Tina Hermann, Germany.
8. Yulia Kanakina, ROC.
9. Valentina Margaglio, Italy.
10. Alina Tararychenkova, ROC.
11. Mirela Rahneva, Canada.
12. Kim Meylemans, Belgium.
13. Jane Channell, Canada.
14. Jacqueline Loelling, Germany.
15. Hannah Neise, Germany.
16. Katie Uhlaender, United States.
17. Kelly Curtis, United States.
18. Jaclyn Narracott, Australia.
19. Anna Fernstaedt, Czech Republic.
20. Brogan Crowley, Britain.
21. Li Yuxi, China.
22. Kellie Delka, Puerto Rico.
23. Endija Terauda, Latvia.
24. Kim Eunji, South Korea.
25. Katie Tannenbaum, U.S. Virgin Islands.
