Sports News

Friday’s Snowboarding Start List

The Associated Press
February 10, 2022 6:40 pm
Friday

Men

Snowboard Halfpipe

Final

1. Chase Josey, United States.

2. Patrick Burgener, Switzerland.

3. Andre Hoeflich, Germany.

4. Kaishu Hirano, Japan.

5. Jan Scherrer, Switzerland.

6. Taylor Gold, United States.

7. Yuto Totsuka, Japan.

8. Valentino Guseli, Australia.

9. Shaun White, United States.

10. Ruka Hirano, Japan.

11. Scotty James, Australia.

12. Ayumu Hirano, Japan.

