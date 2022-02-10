Friday’s Snowboarding Start List

Friday
Men
Snowboard Halfpipe
Final
1. Chase Josey, United States.
2. Patrick Burgener, Switzerland.
3. Andre Hoeflich, Germany.
4. Kaishu Hirano, Japan.
5. Jan Scherrer, Switzerland.
6. Taylor Gold, United States.
7. Yuto Totsuka, Japan.
8. Valentino Guseli, Australia.
9. Shaun White, United States.
10. Ruka Hirano, Japan.
11. Scotty James, Australia.
12. Ayumu Hirano, Japan.
