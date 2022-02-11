Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Named Manuel Colon director of minor league operations.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

UTAH JAZZ — Signed F Danuel House Jr. to a rest-of-season contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DE Joe Jackson and QB Jake Luton to reserve/future contracts.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Announced Josh Boyer to remain as defensive coordinator.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Named Mike Kafka offensive coordinator, Don Martindale defensive coordinator, Thomas McGaughey special teams coordinator and Laura Young director of coaching operations.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Fired OL coach Mike Solari. Promoted run game coordinator Andy Dickerson to offensive line coach.

Canadian Football

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed S Brandon Alexander to a two-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Reassigned Tyler Lewington to Providence (AHL). Recalled D Jack Ahcan from Providence.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Reassigned RW Carson Meyer to Cleveland (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned C Parker Kelly to Belleville (AHL)

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Returned C Michael Chaput and reassigned LW Valtteri Puustinen to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned RW Maxim Cajkovic to Orlando (ECHL) from Syracuse (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned C Alexei Protas to Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Signed D Alex Peters to a professional tryout contract (PTO). Named Colin Chaulk head coach.

ONTARIO REIGN — Acquired D Andrew Nielsen.

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Signed D Blake Hillman to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Returned LW Lukas Craggs to Cincinnati (ECHL) from loan.

East Coast Hockey League

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Loaned F Robbie Payne to Cleveland (AHL).

RAPID CITY RUSH — Loaned F Stephen Baylis to Tucson (AHL).

READING ROYALS — Acquired G Hayden Lavigne from Allen trade.

TROIS-RIVIERES — Signed F Brendan Hamelin and D Danick Malouin to standard player contracts (SPC).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Signed Tsiki Ntsabeleng to a one-year contract and he will occupy an international roster spot.

INTER MIAMI CF — Signed F/MF Robert Taylor from Norwegian Sportsklubben Brann to a contract through the 2023 season. Signed G CJ dos Santos from Portuguese side S.L. Benfica to a three-year contract.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Agreed to terms with G Matt Turner to join Arsenal of the English Premier League in a summer transfer for an undisclosed fee pending completion of a medical. Promoted Shalrie Joseph to assistant coach and Chris Tierney to director of soccer operations.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed F Cade Cowell to a four-year contract.

USL Championship

LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Signed G Joe Rice, Ds Carson Vom Steeg and Rio Hope-Gund for the 2022 season.

USL W League

INDY ELEVEN — Signed MF Jonas Fjeldberg for the 2022 season pending receipt of his P-1 visa, league, and federation approval.

National Women’s Soccer League

HOUSTON DASH — Announced assistant coach Twila Kilgore appointed to U.S. National team as an assistant coach.

COLLEGE

EAST CAROLINA — Signed Jon Gilbert to a five-year contract extension as director of athletics.

