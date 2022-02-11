Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Named Manuel Colon director of minor league operations.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

UTAH JAZZ — Signed F Danuel House Jr. to a rest-of-season contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DE Joe Jackson and QB Jake Luton to reserve/future contracts.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated RB Darrell Henderson and DT Sebastian Joseph-Day from injured reserve. Placed TE Tyler Higbee and OT Joseph Noteboom on injured reserve. Signed OT Adrian Ealy to a reserve/future contract.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Announced Josh Boyer to remain as defensive coordinator.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Named Mike Kafka offensive coordinator, Don Martindale defensive coordinator, Thomas McGaughey special teams coordinator, Laura Young director of coaching operations, Jerome Henderson defensive back coach, Mike Treier assistant defensive back coach, Anthony Blevins assistant special teams coach and Nick Williams special teams quality control coach.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Fired OL coach Mike Solari. Promoted run game coordinator Andy Dickerson to offensive line coach.

Canadian Football

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed S Brandon Alexander to a two-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Reassigned Tyler Lewington to Providence (AHL). Recalled D Jack Ahcan from Providence.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Reassigned RW Carson Meyer to Cleveland (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Activated D Matt Dumba from injured reserve.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Promoted RW Kyle Palmieri to the active roster.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned C Parker Kelly to Belleville (AHL)

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Returned C Michael Chaput and reassigned LW Valtteri Puustinen to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned RW Maxim Cajkovic to Orlando (ECHL) from Syracuse (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Loaned D Ashtohn Sautner to Abbotsford (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned C Alexei Protas to Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Tucson F Bokondji Imama for three games for a match penalty in a game on Feb. 9 against Abbotsford.

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Signed D Alex Peters to a professional tryout contract (PTO). Named Colin Chaulk head coach.

HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS — Returned G Logan Flodell to South Carolina (ECHL) on loan.

ONTARIO REIGN — Acquired D Andrew Nielsen.

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Signed D Blake Hillman to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Returned LW Lukas Craggs to Cincinnati (ECHL) from loan.

UTICA COMETS — Returned RW Tyler Irvine to Adirondack (ECHL) on loan.

East Coast Hockey League

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Loaned F Robbie Payne to Cleveland (AHL).

RAPID CITY RUSH — Loaned F Stephen Baylis to Tucson (AHL).

READING ROYALS — Acquired G Hayden Lavigne from Allen trade.

TROIS-RIVIERES — Signed F Brendan Hamelin and D Danick Malouin to standard player contracts (SPC).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Signed Tsiki Ntsabeleng to a one-year contract and he will occupy an international roster spot.

INTER MIAMI CF — Signed F/MF Robert Taylor from Norwegian Sportsklubben Brann to a contract through the 2023 season. Signed G CJ dos Santos from Portuguese side S.L. Benfica to a three-year contract.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Agreed to terms with G Matt Turner to join Arsenal of the English Premier League in a summer transfer for an undisclosed fee pending completion of a medical. Promoted Shalrie Joseph to assistant coach and Chris Tierney to director of soccer operations.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Re-signed MF Sebastian Blanco as a designated player through 2023 season.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed F Cade Cowell to a four-year contract.

USL Championship

LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Signed G Joe Rice, Ds Carson Vom Steeg and Rio Hope-Gund for the 2022 season.

USL W League

INDY ELEVEN — Signed MF Jonas Fjeldberg for the 2022 season pending receipt of his P-1 visa, league, and federation approval. Named Bobby Edwards assistant goalkeeper coach/director of goalkeeping for Indiana Fire Juniors’ MLS NEXT Academy; Matt Watson director of youth development/club liaison and Josh Frankham head athletic trainer for the USL Championship side.

National Women’s Soccer League

HOUSTON DASH — Announced assistant coach Twila Kilgore appointed to U.S. National team as an assistant coach.

COLLEGE

EAST CAROLINA — Signed Jon Gilbert to a five-year contract extension as director of athletics.

