Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Named Manuel Colon director of minor league operations.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

BOSTON CELTICS — Signed C Luke Kornet to a rest-of-season contract.

BROOKLYN NETS — Waived G DeAndre Bembry.

DALLAS MAVERICKS Waived C Moses Brown.

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Waived g D.J. Augustin.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Waived F K.Z. Okpala.

PHOENIX SUNS — Waived F Abdel Nader.

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Waived G Jahmi’us Ramsey and F Robert Woodard II.

UTAH JAZZ — Signed F Danuel House Jr. to a rest-of-season contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DE Joe Jackson to a reserve/future contracts.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed QB Jake Luton to a reserve/future contract.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed TE Josh Pederson to a reserve/future contract.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated RB Darrell Henderson and DT Sebastian Joseph-Day from injured reserve. Placed TE Tyler Higbee and OT Joseph Noteboom on injured reserve. Signed OT Adrian Ealy to a reserve/future contract.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Announced Josh Boyer to remain as defensive coordinator.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Named Mike Kafka offensive coordinator, Don Martindale defensive coordinator, Thomas McGaughey special teams coordinator, Laura Young director of coaching operations, Jerome Henderson defensive back coach, Mike Treier assistant defensive back coach, Anthony Blevins assistant special teams coach and Nick Williams special teams quality control coach.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Fired OL coach Mike Solari. Promoted run game coordinator Andy Dickerson to offensive line coach.

Canadian Football

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed S Brandon Alexander to a two-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Reassigned Tyler Lewington to Providence (AHL). Recalled D Jack Ahcan from Providence.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned RW Dylan Sikura to Colorado (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Reassigned RW Carson Meyer to Cleveland (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Activated D Matt Dumba from injured reserve.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Promoted RW Kyle Palmieri to the active roster.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled C Morgan Barron from Hartford (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned C Parker Kelly to Belleville (AHL)

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled F Jackson Cates from Lehigh Valley (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Returned C Michael Chaput and reassigned LW Valtteri Puustinen to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned RW Maxim Cajkovic to Orlando (ECHL) from Syracuse (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Loaned D Ashtohn Sautner to Abbotsford (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned C Alexei Protas to Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Tucson F Bokondji Imama for three games for a match penalty in a game on Feb. 9 against Abbotsford.

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Signed D Alex Peters to a professional tryout contract (PTO). Named Colin Chaulk head coach.

HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS — Returned G Logan Flodell to South Carolina (ECHL) on loan.

ONTARIO REIGN — Acquired D Andrew Nielsen.

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Signed D Blake Hillman to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Returned LW Lukas Craggs to Cincinnati (ECHL) from loan.

UTICA COMETS — Returned RW Tyler Irvine to Adirondack (ECHL) on loan.

East Coast Hockey League

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Loaned F Robbie Payne to Cleveland (AHL). Placed Fs Luke Stevens and Peter MacArthur on the reserve list. Activated D Jake Hamilton from the reserve list.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Activated F Brandon Yeamans from the reserve list. Placed G Angus Redmond and F Mike Gornall on the reserve list.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated D Sacha Roy from the reserve list. Placed F Matthew Barnaby on the reserve list.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated F Yauheni Aksiantsiuk from the reserve list. Placed F Colton Kehler on the reserve list.

INDY FUEL — Activated F Joe Widmar from the reserve list. Placed F Liam Folkes on the reserve list.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated F Dominick Sacco from the reserve list. Placed F Bauer Neudecker on the reserve list.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated F Jimmy Lodge from the reserve list. Placed F Ryan Galt on the reserve list.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Released G Brett Epp. Activated F Marcus Power and G Brett Epp from the commissioners exempt list. Placed F Maurizio Colella on the reserve list and F C.J.Hayes on injured reserve effective Feb. 6.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Loaned F Stephen Baylis to Tucson (AHL).

READING ROYALS — Acquired G Hayden Lavigne from Allen trade. Activated D Jared Brandt from the reserve list. Placed D Patrick McNally on the reserve list.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released D Damian Chrcek.

TULSA OILERS — Activated F Jordan Ernst from the reserve list. Placed F Alex Gilmour on the reserve list.

TROIS-RIVIERES — Signed F Brendan Hamelin and D Danick Malouin to standard player contracts (SPC).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Signed Tsiki Ntsabeleng to a one-year contract and he will occupy an international roster spot.

INTER MIAMI CF — Signed F/MF Robert Taylor from Norwegian Sportsklubben Brann to a contract through the 2023 season. Signed G CJ dos Santos from Portuguese side S.L. Benfica to a three-year contract.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Agreed to terms with G Matt Turner to join Arsenal of the English Premier League in a summer transfer for an undisclosed fee pending completion of a medical. Promoted Shalrie Joseph to assistant coach and Chris Tierney to director of soccer operations.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Re-signed MF Sebastian Blanco as a designated player through 2023 season.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed F Cade Cowell to a four-year contract.

USL Championship

LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Signed G Joe Rice, Ds Carson Vom Steeg and Rio Hope-Gund for the 2022 season.

USL W League

INDY ELEVEN — Signed MF Jonas Fjeldberg for the 2022 season pending receipt of his P-1 visa, league, and federation approval. Named Bobby Edwards assistant goalkeeper coach/director of goalkeeping for Indiana Fire Juniors’ MLS NEXT Academy; Matt Watson director of youth development/club liaison and Josh Frankham head athletic trainer for the USL Championship side.

National Women’s Soccer League

HOUSTON DASH — Announced assistant coach Twila Kilgore appointed to U.S. National team as an assistant coach.

COLLEGE

EAST CAROLINA — Signed Jon Gilbert to a five-year contract extension as director of athletics.

