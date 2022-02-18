Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Minor League Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed C/1B Dakota Phillips.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed OF Todd Isaacs to a contract extension. Signed RHP Jose Ramirez.

OTTAWA TITANS — Traded OF Roberto Caro to the Washington.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Named Jonathan de Marte pitching coach.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed LHP Darrell Thompson.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed 1B Zach Biermann and RHP Logan Dubbe to contract extensions.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed INF Jamey Smart.

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

CHICAGO STORM — Signed F Emma Meesseman to a regular contract.

LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Signed C Liz Cambage to a regular contract.

MINNESOTA LYNX — Signed G Yvonne Turner and F Natasha Mack to training camp contract.

SEATTLE STORM — Re-signed G Sue Bird to a regular contract.

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed G Klara Lundquist to a full season contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Named Jim Arthur head strength and conditioning coach.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Tom Clements quarterback coach and Jason Rebrovich outside linebacker coach.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed OL Jordan Meredith to a reserve/future contract.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed FB John Lovett and DE Daeshon Hall. Named Frank Smith offensive coordinator, Matt Applebaum offensive line coach, Darrell Bevell quarterbacks/passing game coordinator, Jon Embree assistant head coach/tight ends coach, Josh Grizzard quality control coach, Chandler Henley assistant quarterbacks coach, Lemuel Jeanpierre assistant offensive line coach, Mike Person, Aldrick Robinson and Kolby Smith offensive assistant coaches, Eric Studesville associate head coach/running backs coach, Wes Welker wide receivers coach, Josh Boyer defensive coordinator, Mathieu Araujo assistant defensive backs coach, Anthony Campanile linebackers coach, Austin Clark defensive line coach, Steve Ferentz assistant linebackers coach, Steve Gregory safeties coach, Derrick LeBlanc assistant defensive line coach, Sam Madison cornerbacks/pass game specialist, Ty McKenzie outside linebackers coach, Ryan Slowik senior defensive assistant, Patrick Surtain defensive assistant, Danny Crossman special teams coordinator, Brendan Farrell assistant special teams coach and Dave Puloka head strength and conditioning coach.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Reassigned G Michael Houser to Cincinnati (ECHL) from Rochester (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled LW Lukas Reichel from Rockford (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned G Trent Miner to Utah (ECHL) from Colorado (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Reassigned G Cam Johnson to Cleveland (AHL) from Florida (ECHL).

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned F Yauheni Aksiantsiuk to Texas (AHL) from Idaho (ECHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Waived C Gemel Smith. Reassigned C Joe Veleno to Grand Rapids (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned G Tomas Vomacka to Florida (ECHL) from Milwaukee (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Waived C Connor Bunnaman. Reassigned RW Maksim Sushko to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed F Dmitry Occhinnikov to a three-year entry level contract.

WINNIPEG JETS — Activated C David Gustafsson from injured reserve and reassigned him to Manitoba (AHL) on loan. Claimed C Adam Brooks off waivers from Toronto.

American Hockey League

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Reassigned G Cam Johnson to Florida (ECHL). Signed F Robbie Payne to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Released C Erik Bradford from his professional tryout contract (PTO) and reassigned him to Kalamazoo (ECHL).

HERSHEY BEARS — Released F Colby McAuley from his professional tryout contract and returned him to Idaho (ECHL).

MANITOBA MOOSE — Recalled G Philippe Desrosiers from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL) loan.

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Reassigned D Andrew Peski to Maine (ECHL) on loan.

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Released LW Keeghan Howdeshell from his professional tryout contract (PTO) and assigned him to Toledo (ECHL).

STOCKTON HEAT — Reassigned D Greg Moro to Kansas City (ECHL).

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Signed F Anthony Rinaldi to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

East Coast Hockey League

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Released D Guillaume Lepine from his standard player contract (SPC). Loaned F Robbie Payne to Cleveland (AHL).

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Activated F Eric Neiley from the reserve list.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Activated F Mike Gornall from the reserve list. Place F Bair Gendunov on the reserve list.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F Ethan Szpula from the reserve list. Placed F Alex Aleardi on the reserve list.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated F Dallas Gerards from the reserve list.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated F Colton Kehler from the reserve list. Placed F David Norris on the reserve list.

INDY FUEL — Acquired F Bryan Lemos to the active roster from Kansas City trade. Activated Ds Jacob LeGuerrier and Kirill Chayka from injured reserve. Placed F Liam Folkes on the reserve list.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Activated D Jeremy Masella from the reserve list.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Acquired D Mike Lee from trade with Indy and added him to the active roster. Placed D Justin Woods on the reserve list and D Chays Ruddy on injured reserve effective Feb. 16. Traded D Noah Delmas to Indy.

MAINE MARINERS — Activated F Brendan Soucie from the reserve list. Placed D Roshen Jaswal on the reserve list.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated F Scott Kirton from the reserve list. Placed F Marc Johnstone on the reserve list.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated F Canon Pieper from the reserve list. Loaned F Tristin Langan to Manitoba (AHL).

RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated D Chase Harrison from injured reserve. Placed D Alden Weller on the reserve list.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Recalled D Tariq Hammond from Hershey (AHL) loan.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Placed F Mitchell Heard on the reserve list.

TROIS-RIVIERES — Signed RW Pierre-Luc Letourneau-Leblond, Fs Kevin Auger and Paul-Antoine Deslauriers and Ds Eliott St-Pierre, Felix-Olivier Chouinard and Alexis Girard to standard player contracts (SPC). Released Fs Andre Bouvet-Morrissette and Brendan Hamelin, Ds Philippe Bureau-Blais, Danick Malouin and Francis Meilleur from their standard player contracts. Released D Jean-Francois David.

TULSA OILERS — Activated F Maxim Golod from the reserve list. Placed F Jimmy Soper on the reserve list.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Signed D Shane Kuzmeski and added him to the active roster. Loaned F Trey Bradley to Colorado (AHL). Activated F Luka Burzan from injured reserve and D Jordon Stone from the reserve list. Placed D Charle-Edouard D’Astous and G Cole Kehler on the reserve list and D Connor McDonald (Feb. 10) and F Trey Bradley (Feb. 17) on injured reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated F Cameron Hough from injured reserve. Loaned F Nick Hutchinson to Manitoba (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LAFC — Signed D Doneil Henry pending receipt of hi P1 Visa and international transfer certificate (ITC) and he will occupy an international roster spot.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed D Ryan Spaulding on a one-year contract.

ORANGE COUNTY SC — Signed MF Tony Rocha pending league and federation approval.

REAL SALT LAKE — Signed D Kohan Kappelhof to a one-year contract.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed D Oskar Ågren to a contract for the 2022 Major League Soccer season.

USL League 1

UNION OMAHA — Signed F Hugo Kametani and MF Ryen Jiba pending league and federation approval.

MLS Next Pro

COLUMBUS CREW II – Signed MFs Isaac Angking, Jay Tee Kamara and Michael Vang and F Noah Fuson to one-year contracts pending league and federation approval in addition to Kamara’s international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

USA Soccer

U.S. Soccer – Named Tom Heinemann head coach of Under-15 Men’s Youth National team; Gonzalo Segares and Shaun Tsakiris assistant coaches and Jason Grubb the goalkeeper coach of the U-20 Men’s Youth National Team.

National Women’s Soccer League-

CHICAGO RED STARS — Named Chris Petrucelli head coach.

HOUSTON DASH — Signed F Ryan Gareis to a two-year contract.

COLLEGE

CAMPBELL — Named Damien Adams and Reggie Howard co-defensive coordinators for football.

CREIGHTON — Named Brian Rosen volleyball’s assistant coach.

MARYLAND — Named James Thomas Jr. football’s special team coordinator/outside linebacker coach.

NAVY — Named Chuck Peterson offensive assistant coach.

RHODE ISLAND COLL. — Named Pete Kelich assistant baseball coach.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.