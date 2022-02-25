Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Named Lou Marson manager, Jairo Cuevas pitching coach, Brian Betancourth hitting coach, Ray Olmedo coach, Jonathan Fierro athletic trainer, Paul Cater strength and conditioning coach, Evan Roberts game planning strategist, Kyle Parisi video assistant and Cole Filosa clubhouse manager of Salt Lake (Triple-A West); Andy Schatzley manager, Michael Wuertz pitching coach, Kenny Hook hitting coach, Dann Bilardello coach, Will Whitehead athletic trainer, Henry Aleck strength and conditioning coach, Ryan Santos game planning strategist, Andrew Hansford video assistant and Nicholas Irwin clubhouse manager of Rocket City (Double-A South); Jack Howell manager, Doug Henry pitching coach, Brian Rupp hitting coach, Jack Santora coach, Dylan Culwell athletic trainer, Luis Cervantes strength and conditioning coach, Ryan Stamski game planning strategist, Gabriel Kaufmann video assistant and Jared Phillips clubhouse manager of Tri-City (High-A West); Ever Magallanes manager, Bo Martino pitching coach, Ryan Sebra hitting coach, Trevor Nyp coach, Masa Koyanagi athletic trainer, Jimmy Sanchez strength and conditioning coach, Derron Davis game planning strategist, Veronica Cobos video assistand and Bobby Barrett clubhouse manager of Inland Empire (Low-A West); Dave Stapleton manager, Gil Heredia and Derrin Ebert pitching coaches, Sean Kazmar hitting coach, Derek Florko coach, Geoff Hosteter athletic trainer, Adam Smith strength and conditioning coach, Regan Durham game planning strategist and Will Topham video assistant of the Arizona Complex League; Hector De La Cruz manager, Jose Marte and Enrique Gonzalez pitching coaches, Raywilly Gomez and Anel De Los Santos hitting coaches, Jauan Zapata outfield coach, Berbani Martinez coach, Rafael Abreu athletic trainer, Edinson Oviedo and Christopher Rodriguez strength and conditioning coaches, Martin Balbuena clubhouse manager and Ysrael Rojas assistant clubhouse manager of the Dominican Summer League.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Miami F Jimmy Butler an undisclosed amount for violating league rules governing media interview access and for noncompliance with the resulting NBA investigation.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed TE Ian Thomas to a three-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Stephen Bravo-Brown assistant special teams coach, Drew Petzing quarterbacks coach, T.C. McCartney tight ends coach, Bill Willis and Ashton Grant offensive quality control coaches, Callie Brownson chief of staff/assistant wide receivers coach, Jordan Thomas assistant defensive line coach and Jeff Anderson defensive quality control coach.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed DL Renell Wren.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTTES — Reassigned G Josef Korenar from Tucson (AHL) to Rapid City (ECHL). Signed D Dysin Mayo to a three-year contract.

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned F Brandon Biro to Rochester (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled D Jakub Galvas from Rockford (AHL) on loan.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned RW Nick Henry from Colorado (AHL) to Utah (ECHL). Reassigned D Jacob MacDonald to Colorado (AHL) from loan.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Reassigned G Jet Greaves to Cleveland (AHL). Activated G Elvis Merzlikins from injured reserve.

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned F Tanner Kero to Teexas (AHL).

MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Signed F Tani Oluwasey to a one-year contract.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Cleared D Corey Schueneman to return from COVID-19 protocols.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled D Matt Tennyson from Milwaukee (AHL) on loan.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Activated C Derick Brassard from injured reserve.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled D Mark Friedman from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) on loan.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reassigned D Dmitry Semykin to Syracuse (AHL) from Orlando (ECHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled LW Phil Di Giuseppe from Abbotsford (AHL) on loan.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Activated D Zach Whitecloud from injured reserve.

American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Signed D Alex Peters to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Recalled D Nolan Kneen from Allen (ECHL). Reassigned D Blake Siebenaler to Fort Wayne (ECHL) from loan.

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Signed F Brandon Hawkins to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

LAVAL ROCKET — Released RW Mathew Santos from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

MANITOBA MOOSE — Reassigned D Tristan Pomerleau to Newfoundland (ECHL) from loan and D Hayden Shaw to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL) on loan.

STOCKTON HEAT — Recalled RW Dmitry Zavgorodniy from HC Sochi (KHL) on loan.

East Coast Hockey League

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Activated D Jake Hamilton from reserve. Placed D Jake Ryczek on reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated D Darien Kielb and F Oliver Cooper from reserve. Placed Fs Connor Jones and Shawn Szydlowdki on reserve.

INDY FUEL — Activated D Chris Cameron from reserve. Placed D Jordan Schneider on reserve.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated F Bauer Neudedker from reserve. Placed D Kyle McKenzie on injured reserve.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Activated F Max Humitz from injured reserve. Placed F Tyler Kobryn on reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated D Marcus Crawford and F Jesse Mychan from injured reserve. Activated D Garrett Clarke from reserve. Placed F Jimmy Lodge and D Justin Woods on reserve.

MAINE MARINERS — Placed D James Melindy on reserve. Placed D Riley McCourt on injured reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Released F Sean Avery.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Placed D Dillon Kelley on reserve.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated G Kaden Fulcher from reserve. Placed G Max Milosek on reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Placed D Jordon Stone on reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated D Matt Miller from injured reserve. Placed F Felix Pare on reserve. Traded D Alex Stevens to Norfolk.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Activated F Chris Ordoobadi from reserve. Placed F Ross Olsson on reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Exercised offseason buyout option on F Jurgen Damm. Loaned G Justin Garces and D Efrain Morales to Atlanta 2 for the 2022 season.

CHARLOTTE FC — Acquired F Daniel Rios from Nashville SC in exchange for general allocation money (GAM) and future transfer fees.

COLUMBUS CREW — Signed Ds Abdi Mohamed and Justin Malou. Acquired F Marco Micaletto on a transfer from South Georgia Tormenta FC (USL League One).

FC CINCINNATI — Acquired F Junior Moreno from D.C. United in exchange for general allocation money (GAM). Acquired and signed F Harrison Robledo from New York City FC to a homegrown priority contract through the 2023 season in exchange for general allocation money (GAM) and future performance-based incentives and a percentage of a future transfer fee outside of MLS.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Announced the departure of Kevin Thelwell, head of sport.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed F Diego Gutierrez to a one-year contract. Signed D Bill Tuilomo to a four-year contract extension.

