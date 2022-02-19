Funk leads Bucknell against Lafayette after 24-point showing

Lafayette Leopards (9-16, 6-8 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (6-21, 3-12 Patriot)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucknell -1.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell takes on the Lafayette Leopards after Andrew Funk scored 24 points in Bucknell’s 86-77 loss to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Bison are 5-6 in home games. Bucknell is ninth in the Patriot in rebounding with 29.8 rebounds. Andre Screen leads the Bison with 6.7 boards.

The Leopards are 6-8 in conference matchups. Lafayette has a 3-12 record against opponents above .500.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Leopards won the last meeting 74-72 on Feb. 5. Neal Quinn scored 19 points to help lead the Leopards to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Funk is scoring 18.0 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Bison. Xander Rice is averaging 9.6 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 43.3% over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

Quinn is averaging 14.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Leopards. Leo O’Boyle is averaging 8.0 points over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 3-7, averaging 68.2 points, 28.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Leopards: 5-5, averaging 64.8 points, 27.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

