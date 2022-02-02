Furman 102, The Citadel 83

THE CITADEL (9-12)

Price 0-0 0-0 0, Roche 7-10 1-1 22, Clark 5-9 6-6 16, Maynard 0-5 3-4 3, Moffe 2-9 0-0 6, Fitzgibbons 4-8 0-0 11, Wakefield 2-6 0-0 5, Spencer 0-1 1-2 1, Davis 1-3 0-0 2, Engler 2-3 2-2 8, Gammons 2-3 0-0 4, Higgins 1-3 1-2 3, Guyton 0-0 0-0 0, Spence 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 26-60 16-19 83.

FURMAN (17-7)

Slawson 6-8 2-2 17, Bothwell 5-7 2-2 12, Foster 5-8 3-4 13, Garrison 2-4 1-2 7, Hunter 6-8 0-1 16, Anderson 5-8 0-1 14, Hughey 1-5 0-0 2, Hien 3-7 0-0 7, Pegues 5-7 0-0 12, Pugh 1-4 0-0 2, Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Swanson 0-0 0-0 0, Beeker 0-0 0-0 0, Lister 0-0 0-0 0, Repass 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 39-71 8-12 102.

Halftime_Furman 63-31. 3-Point Goals_The Citadel 15-32 (Roche 7-10, Fitzgibbons 3-7, Engler 2-2, Moffe 2-4, Wakefield 1-3, Clark 0-2, Maynard 0-4), Furman 16-32 (Anderson 4-6, Hunter 4-6, Slawson 3-4, Garrison 2-2, Pegues 2-3, Hien 1-3, Bothwell 0-1, Foster 0-1, Hughey 0-1, Williams 0-2, Pugh 0-3). Rebounds_The Citadel 33 (Clark 6), Furman 29 (Slawson, Foster, Hughey 5). Assists_The Citadel 16 (Clark 5), Furman 22 (Hien 5). Total Fouls_The Citadel 13, Furman 16. A_1,749 (4,000).

