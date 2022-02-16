Furman 103, W. Carolina 85

FURMAN (18-10)
Slawson 2-7 4-5 8, Bothwell 6-12 11-13 25, Foster 3-12 0-0 8, Garrison 5-9 1-1 13, Hunter 8-15 0-0 23, Pegues 5-7 4-4 15, Anderson 1-3 0-0 3, Hien 1-3 0-0 2, Hughey 3-3 0-0 6, Swanson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-71 20-23 103.
W. CAROLINA (9-19)
Petrakis 2-10 1-2 7, Bacote 4-11 0-0 11, Banks 2-4 0-0 6, Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Harris 5-9 2-3 13, Gilmore 6-7 3-4 15, Price 4-6 2-2 12, Woolbright 4-8 5-6 13, Monroe 0-0 3-4 3, Massey 2-3 0-0 5, Everett 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 16-21 85.
Halftime_Furman 51-36. 3-Point Goals_Furman 15-36 (Hunter 7-14, Bothwell 2-4, Garrison 2-5, Foster 2-6, Anderson 1-2, Pegues 1-3, Hien 0-1, Slawson 0-1), W. Carolina 11-26 (Bacote 3-6, Banks 2-3, Price 2-3, Petrakis 2-8, Massey 1-1, Harris 1-5). Rebounds_Furman 36 (Slawson 8), W. Carolina 28 (Banks 5). Assists_Furman 17 (Bothwell, Hunter, Anderson 3), W. Carolina 16 (Bacote 7). Total Fouls_Furman 20, W. Carolina 17. A_1,209 (7,826).
