Furman 70, Wofford 69

WOFFORD (16-12)
Mack 7-16 1-1 17, Klesmit 5-10 0-3 11, Larson 3-6 3-6 12, Patterson 1-2 3-3 6, Safford 2-4 3-4 7, Bigelow 2-4 4-4 10, Godwin 1-3 2-3 4, Tripp 1-1 0-0 2, L.Turner 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-48 16-24 69.
FURMAN (19-10)
Slawson 4-13 7-7 16, Garrison 7-8 0-0 19, Hunter 1-6 0-0 3, Pugh 0-0 0-0 0, Bothwell 1-7 1-1 3, Hien 1-3 0-0 3, Foster 6-8 2-3 14, Pegues 3-4 0-0 8, Anderson 1-2 0-0 2, Hughey 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-53 10-11 70.
Halftime_Furman 35-23. 3-Point Goals_Wofford 9-23 (Larson 3-4, Bigelow 2-3, Mack 2-6, Patterson 1-2, Klesmit 1-5, L.Turner 0-1, Safford 0-2), Furman 10-26 (Garrison 5-6, Pegues 2-2, Hien 1-2, Slawson 1-5, Hunter 1-6, Anderson 0-1, Foster 0-1, Bothwell 0-3). Rebounds_Wofford 28 (Mack, Bigelow 7), Furman 26 (Slawson 10). Assists_Wofford 14 (Larson 4), Furman 17 (Bothwell, Hien 4). Total Fouls_Wofford 14, Furman 20. A_5,332 (4,000).
