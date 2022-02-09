Gardner-Webb 57, Campbell 45

GARDNER-WEBB (14-10)
Dufeal 0-1 3-4 3, Reid 0-3 0-0 0, Terry 3-8 7-9 14, Z.Williams 3-6 1-3 8, D.Williams 6-10 2-2 15, Selden 2-5 0-0 4, Sears 4-9 2-4 10, Soumaoro 1-3 0-0 3, Alexander 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-45 15-22 57.
CAMPBELL (13-9)
Carralero 2-4 0-0 4, Clemons 2-7 1-2 5, McCullough 2-3 0-0 5, Whitfield 4-14 0-0 12, Henderson 1-10 0-0 2, Thompson 2-10 3-5 9, Stajcic 1-4 2-2 5, Lusane 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 15-54 6-9 45.
Halftime_Gardner-Webb 28-25. 3-Point Goals_Gardner-Webb 4-17 (Soumaoro 1-2, Z.Williams 1-2, Terry 1-4, D.Williams 1-5, Sears 0-2, Selden 0-2), Campbell 9-27 (Whitfield 4-11, Thompson 2-6, Stajcic 1-1, Lusane 1-2, McCullough 1-2, Carralero 0-1, Clemons 0-1, Henderson 0-3). Rebounds_Gardner-Webb 35 (Sears 8), Campbell 23 (Carralero 6). Assists_Gardner-Webb 6 (Z.Williams 2), Campbell 13 (Carralero 4). Total Fouls_Gardner-Webb 16, Campbell 17. A_1,250 (3,095).
