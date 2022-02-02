Gardner-Webb 65, High Point 57

GARDNER-WEBB (12-10)

Dufeal 4-5 2-2 10, Reid 7-9 0-0 14, Terry 4-10 0-0 9, D.Williams 2-13 3-4 8, Z.Williams 4-9 0-1 8, Selden 3-6 2-2 8, Sears 2-5 2-5 6, Soumaoro 1-3 0-0 2, L.Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 9-14 65.

HIGH POINT (9-13)

Austin 2-9 2-2 6, Izunabor 0-1 1-2 1, House 5-8 3-5 14, Randleman 1-4 0-1 2, J.Wright 7-16 7-7 23, Holt 3-3 0-0 6, Childress 1-5 0-0 3, B.Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Peterson 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 19-47 15-19 57.

Halftime_High Point 38-27. 3-Point Goals_Gardner-Webb 2-20 (Terry 1-5, D.Williams 1-6, Dufeal 0-1, Selden 0-1, Sears 0-2, Soumaoro 0-2, Z.Williams 0-3), High Point 4-20 (J.Wright 2-9, House 1-2, Childress 1-4, Austin 0-5). Rebounds_Gardner-Webb 28 (Selden 7), High Point 33 (Izunabor 9). Assists_Gardner-Webb 14 (D.Williams 6), High Point 12 (Randleman 5). Total Fouls_Gardner-Webb 13, High Point 16. A_1,922 (4,500).

