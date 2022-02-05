Gardner-Webb 69, NC A&T 62

NC A&T (9-15)

Filmore 0-1 1-2 1, Whatley 3-6 0-0 7, Horton 1-8 1-1 3, Langley 1-3 0-0 2, Maye 2-7 0-0 4, Beatty 3-11 0-0 8, Morrice 6-9 0-1 14, Robinson 3-5 3-3 10, Duke 2-3 0-0 5, Smith 0-0 3-4 3, Matthews 1-4 0-0 3, Jackson 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-59 8-11 62.

GARDNER-WEBB (13-10)

Dufeal 3-3 0-0 6, Reid 5-8 0-1 10, Terry 2-11 2-2 7, D.Williams 5-13 0-0 12, Z.Williams 3-3 3-5 12, Selden 5-11 4-4 18, Sears 2-5 0-0 4, Soumaoro 0-2 0-0 0, Alexander 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 25-56 9-14 69.

Halftime_Gardner-Webb 37-30. 3-Point Goals_NC A&T 8-26 (Morrice 2-3, Beatty 2-7, Duke 1-1, Robinson 1-3, Whatley 1-3, Matthews 1-4, Langley 0-2, Horton 0-3), Gardner-Webb 10-21 (Selden 4-6, Z.Williams 3-3, D.Williams 2-5, Terry 1-4, Sears 0-1, Soumaoro 0-2). Rebounds_NC A&T 32 (Whatley 6), Gardner-Webb 36 (Selden 12). Assists_NC A&T 13 (Langley 6), Gardner-Webb 19 (Z.Williams 6). Total Fouls_NC A&T 17, Gardner-Webb 16. A_943 (3,500).

