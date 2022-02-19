Gardner-Webb 76, Presbyterian 68

GARDNER-WEBB (16-11)
Dufeal 1-2 0-0 2, Reid 5-5 5-6 15, Terry 5-8 2-2 16, Z.Williams 4-10 6-8 14, D.Williams 2-10 4-6 9, Sears 5-11 4-5 14, Selden 1-1 0-0 2, Soumaoro 1-2 2-2 4, Badmus 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-49 23-29 76.
PRESBYTERIAN (11-18)
Hill 5-8 5-8 16, Ferguson 0-1 0-0 0, Barnett 2-3 0-0 5, Harrison 5-16 6-6 17, Reddish 2-7 2-4 6, Stewart 3-6 1-1 7, Ard 2-5 0-0 4, Graham 1-2 0-0 2, McCormack 3-6 0-1 7, Le Gregam 0-1 4-5 4, Younger 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 18-25 68.
Halftime_Gardner-Webb 32-26. 3-Point Goals_Gardner-Webb 5-11 (Terry 4-5, D.Williams 1-3, Z.Williams 0-1, Sears 0-2), Presbyterian 4-22 (Barnett 1-2, Hill 1-2, McCormack 1-3, Harrison 1-9, Graham 0-1, Le Gregam 0-1, Stewart 0-1, Younger 0-1, Reddish 0-2). Rebounds_Gardner-Webb 30 (Z.Williams 8), Presbyterian 28 (Hill 6). Assists_Gardner-Webb 9 (D.Williams 3), Presbyterian 12 (Reddish 5). Total Fouls_Gardner-Webb 19, Presbyterian 22. A_586 (2,300).
