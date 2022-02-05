Gardner-Webb takes on N.C. A&T, seeks 4th straight victory

North Carolina A&T Aggies (9-14, 4-5 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (12-10, 6-3 Big South)

Bandung, East Java; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gardner-Webb -8.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb heads into a matchup with N.C. A&T as winners of three consecutive games.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 8-2 in home games. Gardner-Webb ranks second in the Big South in rebounding with 34.4 rebounds. Ludovic Dufeal leads the Runnin’ Bulldogs with 5.9 boards.

The Aggies have gone 4-5 against Big South opponents. N.C. A&T is 3-3 in one-possession games.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs and Aggies meet Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dufeal is averaging 4.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. D’Maurian Williams is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

Marcus Watson is scoring 12.3 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Aggies. Demetric Horton is averaging 14.1 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 67.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 66.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.