Gates, Holy Cross Crusaders to host Cummings and the Colgate Raiders

Colgate Raiders (18-11, 14-2 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (9-19, 7-9 Patriot)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Holy Cross -12.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Gerrale Gates and the Holy Cross Crusaders host Nelly Cummings and the Colgate Raiders in Patriot action.

The Crusaders are 5-6 on their home court. Holy Cross is fourth in the Patriot with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Gates averaging 2.4.

The Raiders are 14-2 in conference play. Colgate leads the Patriot scoring 75.3 points per game while shooting 46.8%.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Raiders won 87-60 in the last matchup on Feb. 7. Keegan Records led the Raiders with 16 points, and Kyrell Luc led the Crusaders with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gates is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Crusaders. Luc is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

Records is averaging 9.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Raiders. Jack Ferguson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Colgate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 6-4, averaging 65.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Raiders: 10-0, averaging 77.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.