George Mason 87, Richmond 84, OT

RICHMOND (16-8)
Burton 6-15 3-3 15, Cayo 3-5 4-8 10, Golden 9-15 3-4 23, Gilyard 4-14 2-2 13, Gustavson 3-4 0-0 9, Grace 2-2 0-0 6, Sherod 2-3 0-0 6, Crabtree 1-4 0-0 2, Wilson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 30-64 12-17 84.
GEORGE MASON (11-10)
Oduro 9-21 4-4 22, Cooper 4-9 0-0 11, Gaines 1-10 3-4 5, Johnson 6-11 2-3 17, Schwartz 7-14 4-4 24, Buchanan 1-2 0-0 3, Frazier 2-3 0-0 5, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Hartwell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-71 13-15 87.
Halftime_Richmond 39-34. 3-Point Goals_Richmond 12-26 (Gustavson 3-3, Gilyard 3-8, Grace 2-2, Sherod 2-3, Golden 2-5, Crabtree 0-1, Burton 0-2, Wilson 0-2), George Mason 14-35 (Schwartz 6-11, Johnson 3-5, Cooper 3-7, Buchanan 1-2, Frazier 1-2, Jones 0-1, Oduro 0-3, Gaines 0-4). Rebounds_Richmond 34 (Burton, Golden 8), George Mason 37 (Oduro 14). Assists_Richmond 16 (Gilyard 11), George Mason 16 (Johnson 9). Total Fouls_Richmond 17, George Mason 18. A_3,842 (10,000).
