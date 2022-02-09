Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

George Mason 87, Richmond 84, OT

The Associated Press
February 9, 2022 9:37 pm
< a min read
      

RICHMOND (16-8)

Burton 6-15 3-3 15, Cayo 3-5 4-8 10, Golden 9-15 3-4 23, Gilyard 4-14 2-2 13, Gustavson 3-4 0-0 9, Grace 2-2 0-0 6, Sherod 2-3 0-0 6, Crabtree 1-4 0-0 2, Wilson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 30-64 12-17 84.

GEORGE MASON (11-10)

Oduro 9-21 4-4 22, Cooper 4-9 0-0 11, Gaines 1-10 3-4 5, Johnson 6-11 2-3 17, Schwartz 7-14 4-4 24, Buchanan 1-2 0-0 3, Frazier 2-3 0-0 5, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Hartwell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-71 13-15 87.

Halftime_Richmond 39-34. 3-Point Goals_Richmond 12-26 (Gustavson 3-3, Gilyard 3-8, Grace 2-2, Sherod 2-3, Golden 2-5, Crabtree 0-1, Burton 0-2, Wilson 0-2), George Mason 14-35 (Schwartz 6-11, Johnson 3-5, Cooper 3-7, Buchanan 1-2, Frazier 1-2, Jones 0-1, Oduro 0-3, Gaines 0-4). Rebounds_Richmond 34 (Burton, Golden 8), George Mason 37 (Oduro 14). Assists_Richmond 16 (Gilyard 11), George Mason 16 (Johnson 9). Total Fouls_Richmond 17, George Mason 18. A_3,842 (10,000).

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|16 Tech Expo for Fort Meade
2|16 Basic Contracting for GSA Schedules
2|16 VMware Tallahassee Day
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Customs and Border Protection examines imported flowers in Miami