George Mason visits La Salle following Oduro’s 32-point game

George Mason Patriots (11-8, 4-2 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (6-13, 1-8 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: La Salle -5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason takes on the La Salle Explorers after Josh Oduro scored 32 points in George Mason’s 92-90 overtime loss to the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Explorers have gone 5-6 at home. La Salle is 3-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Patriots are 4-2 in A-10 play. George Mason averages 72.6 points and has outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The Explorers and Patriots square off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clifton Moore is shooting 49.5% and averaging 12.5 points for the Explorers. Jack Clark is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for La Salle.

Davonte Gaines is averaging 11.2 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Patriots. Oduro is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for George Mason.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 1-9, averaging 68.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Patriots: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

