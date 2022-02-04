Trending:
George Mason visits La Salle following Oduro’s 32-point game

The Associated Press
February 4, 2022 2:02 am
1 min read
      

George Mason Patriots (11-8, 4-2 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (6-13, 1-8 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason visits the La Salle Explorers after Josh Oduro scored 32 points in George Mason’s 92-90 overtime loss to the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Explorers have gone 5-6 at home. La Salle ranks sixth in the A-10 with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Clifton Moore averaging 4.4.

The Patriots are 4-2 in conference play. George Mason is fifth in the A-10 scoring 72.6 points per game and is shooting 46.7%.

The Explorers and Patriots face off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anwar Gill is averaging 4.8 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Explorers. Moore is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for La Salle.

Xavier Johnson is averaging 5.7 points and 4.1 assists for the Patriots. Oduro is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for George Mason.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 1-9, averaging 68.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Patriots: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

