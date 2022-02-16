George Washington 73, Duquesne 52

GEORGE WASHINGTON (9-14)
Dean 2-2 2-2 6, Samuels 0-1 0-0 0, Bamisile 9-13 0-0 21, Bishop 4-13 0-0 9, Freeman 4-8 2-2 10, Adams 4-7 3-4 12, Lindo 4-7 0-0 11, Brown 1-4 0-1 2, Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Knapp 0-1 0-0 0, Gally 0-0 0-0 0, Warner 0-0 0-0 0, Nixon 0-1 0-0 0, Stamoulis 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 29-59 7-9 73.
DUQUESNE (6-18)
Easley 0-12 0-0 0, Williams 8-17 2-2 18, Bekelja 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 2-7 0-0 4, Spears 6-17 2-2 15, Ayers 1-4 0-1 2, Acuff 2-4 3-4 7, Hima 1-5 2-2 4, Okani 1-5 0-0 2, Larson 0-2 0-0 0, Buono 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-76 9-11 52.
Halftime_George Washington 33-19. 3-Point Goals_George Washington 8-22 (Lindo 3-4, Bamisile 3-7, Adams 1-4, Bishop 1-5, Freeman 0-1, Stamoulis 0-1), Duquesne 1-21 (Spears 1-2, Acuff 0-1, Ayers 0-1, Bekelja 0-1, Larson 0-1, Okani 0-1, Williams 0-1, Buono 0-2, Johnson 0-4, Easley 0-7). Rebounds_George Washington 40 (Lindo 12), Duquesne 42 (Easley 11). Assists_George Washington 15 (Bamisile, Freeman, Adams 3), Duquesne 7 (Spears 2). Total Fouls_George Washington 14, Duquesne 9.
