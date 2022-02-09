George Washington 77, UMass 68

GEORGE WASHINGTON (8-13)
Dean 4-5 2-3 10, Samuels 0-2 0-0 0, Adams 4-10 4-4 15, Bamisile 4-11 2-2 11, Bishop 8-18 8-11 24, Freeman 7-11 0-1 15, Lindo 1-3 0-0 2, Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-60 16-21 77.
UMASS (10-12)
Buttrick 5-11 5-6 17, Fernandes 1-11 2-2 4, R.Kelly 6-8 1-1 15, C.Kelly 3-9 3-3 10, Weeks 3-8 0-2 8, Garcia 1-4 0-0 3, Jones 2-4 0-0 4, Steadman 3-4 1-1 7. Totals 24-59 12-15 68.
Halftime_George Washington 43-38. 3-Point Goals_George Washington 5-17 (Adams 3-5, Freeman 1-2, Bamisile 1-4, Lindo 0-1, Bishop 0-5), UMass 8-27 (R.Kelly 2-4, Buttrick 2-5, Weeks 2-7, Garcia 1-2, C.Kelly 1-5, Jones 0-1, Fernandes 0-3). Rebounds_George Washington 34 (Dean 12), UMass 26 (Buttrick 11). Assists_George Washington 16 (Adams, Freeman 5), UMass 15 (Fernandes, R.Kelly, C.Kelly 4). Total Fouls_George Washington 16, UMass 16.
