George Washington 89, La Salle 87

LA SALLE (6-13)

Doucoure 4-6 0-0 8, Moore 4-12 4-6 13, Brickus 7-12 1-1 20, Clark 5-18 5-6 17, Nickelberry 5-8 2-2 13, Ray 2-5 0-0 5, Brantley 4-7 1-2 11, Gill 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 31-70 13-17 87.

GEORGE WASHINGTON (8-12)

Dean 4-6 5-5 13, Samuels 3-4 0-0 8, Bamisile 8-14 1-2 24, Bishop 7-14 11-14 27, Freeman 4-9 3-4 12, Adams 1-5 0-0 3, Lindo 1-3 0-0 2, Harris 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 20-25 89.

Halftime_George Washington 48-46. 3-Point Goals_La Salle 12-30 (Brickus 5-8, Brantley 2-3, Clark 2-8, Moore 1-2, Ray 1-3, Nickelberry 1-4, Gill 0-2), George Washington 13-22 (Bamisile 7-10, Samuels 2-3, Bishop 2-5, Freeman 1-1, Adams 1-3). Rebounds_La Salle 43 (Clark 11), George Washington 26 (Dean 6). Assists_La Salle 18 (Brickus 8), George Washington 19 (Freeman 7). Total Fouls_La Salle 17, George Washington 16. A_919 (5,000).

