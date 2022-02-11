Georgetown hosts Creighton following Rice’s 24-point outing

Creighton Bluejays (15-8, 6-5 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (6-16, 0-11 Big East)

Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown hosts the Creighton Bluejays after Kaiden Rice scored 24 points in Georgetown’s 82-74 loss to the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Hoyas have gone 6-8 at home. Georgetown is 4-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bluejays are 6-5 in Big East play. Creighton averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 3-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Hoyas and Bluejays face off Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dante Harris is averaging 10.1 points and four assists for the Hoyas. Aminu Mohammed is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

Ryan Hawkins is averaging 12.7 points and seven rebounds for the Bluejays. Alex O’Connell is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games for Creighton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 0-10, averaging 66.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Bluejays: 5-5, averaging 62.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.