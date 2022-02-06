On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Georgetown loses school-record 11th in row, Providence wins

The Associated Press
February 6, 2022 5:28 pm
1 min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgetown set a school record with its 11th straight loss Sunday as Jared Bynum scored a career-high 32 points and led No. 15 Providence to a 71-52 victory.

Coach Patrick Ewing and the Hoyas (6-15, 0-10 Big East) dropped nine games under .500 for the first time since going 3-23 in 1971-72, the season before Hall of Fame coach John Thompson Jr. began his Georgetown career.

Georgetown’s previous record losing streak was 10, set over the final nine games of the 2003-04 season and the 2004-05 season opener.

The Friars (20-2, 10-1) won their seventh in a row. They completed a season sweep of the sputtering Hoyas and have won 12 of 15 against their longtime conference rival since 2015.

Bynum had only five points at halftime, but personally outscored Georgetown 27-22 in the second half.

Bynum’s previous career high was 23 against Temple in 2018 when he played for Saint Joseph’s. A native of nearby Largo, Maryland, he shot 11 of 15 from the field and 7 of 8 from 3-point range.

Aminu Mohammed had 18 points for the Hoyas.

NO. 16 OHIO STATE 82, MARYLAND 67

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — E.J. Liddell had 24 points and 11 rebounds to lead Ohio State.

The Buckeyes (14-5, 7-3 Big Ten) led by as much as 22 points in the second half of its fourth victory in five games. They shot 51% from the field, including an 11-for-26 performance from 3-point range.

Justin Ahrens and Zed Key scored 14 points apiece for the Buckeyes.

Donta Scott scored 25 points for Maryland (11-12, 3-9), which dropped its third straight game. Fatts Russell had 12 points and Qudus Wahab finished with 10.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

