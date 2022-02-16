Georgetown visits Marquette after Mohammed’s 27-point game

Georgetown Hoyas (6-18, 0-13 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (16-9, 8-6 Big East)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marquette -13; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown faces the Marquette Golden Eagles after Aminu Mohammed scored 27 points in Georgetown’s 88-77 loss to the Creighton Bluejays.

The Golden Eagles have gone 10-3 in home games. Marquette has a 4-1 record in one-possession games.

The Hoyas are 0-13 in Big East play. Georgetown ranks second in the Big East with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Mohammed averaging 3.0.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Golden Eagles won the last meeting 92-64 on Jan. 7. Olivier-Maxence Prosper scored 22 points points to help lead the Golden Eagles to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Kolek is averaging 7.4 points, 5.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Golden Eagles. Justin Lewis is averaging 12.6 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 50.4% over the past 10 games for Marquette.

Dante Harris is averaging 10.7 points, four assists and 1.5 steals for the Hoyas. Mohammed is averaging 9.7 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 41.8% over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 75.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Hoyas: 0-10, averaging 68.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

