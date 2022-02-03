Georgia Southern 58, South Alabama 57

SOUTH ALABAMA (15-7)

Franklin 4-8 5-6 13, Goncalves 3-9 0-0 9, Chandler 6-13 3-6 15, Jones 1-3 1-1 3, Manning 2-7 0-0 4, D.Smith 3-6 0-0 7, Anderson 1-5 1-1 3, Kearing 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 21-52 11-16 57.

GEORGIA SOUTHERN (11-9)

Savrasov 3-5 3-4 9, Toyambi 4-7 1-2 9, Brown 4-10 0-0 9, Cobbs 0-2 2-5 2, Weatherford 0-2 0-0 0, Bryant 4-7 0-0 10, Archie 3-5 0-2 7, Juozapaitis 4-10 0-0 10, McCadden 1-3 0-0 2, Curry 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 6-13 58.

Halftime_Georgia Southern 38-23. 3-Point Goals_South Alabama 4-17 (Goncalves 3-9, D.Smith 1-2, Jones 0-1, Manning 0-2, Chandler 0-3), Georgia Southern 6-22 (Bryant 2-5, Juozapaitis 2-7, Archie 1-2, Brown 1-3, Cobbs 0-1, Toyambi 0-1, Weatherford 0-1, McCadden 0-2). Rebounds_South Alabama 26 (Franklin 8), Georgia Southern 30 (Savrasov 8). Assists_South Alabama 5 (Jones, Manning 2), Georgia Southern 12 (Archie 4). Total Fouls_South Alabama 14, Georgia Southern 18. A_1,886 (3,897).

