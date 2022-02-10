Georgia St. 61, Coastal Carolina 50

GEORGIA ST. (10-10)
Nsoseme 0-2 0-0 0, J.Thomas 5-8 0-2 11, Phillips 4-10 1-2 10, Roberts 2-8 3-4 9, K.Williams 3-5 11-15 18, Allen 3-13 0-0 7, Johnson 2-7 0-0 6, Hudson 0-1 0-0 0, Moore 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-55 15-23 61.
COASTAL CAROLINA (12-11)
Likayi 0-3 2-2 2, Mostafa 1-6 2-4 4, Cole 7-19 4-5 20, Dibba 0-4 2-2 2, R.Williams 3-11 1-2 8, Uduje 4-12 0-2 11, Green 1-4 0-0 3, D.Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Hippolyte 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-59 11-17 50.
Halftime_Georgia St. 32-21. 3-Point Goals_Georgia St. 8-29 (Johnson 2-6, Roberts 2-7, J.Thomas 1-1, K.Williams 1-2, Phillips 1-4, Allen 1-7, Hudson 0-1, Moore 0-1), Coastal Carolina 7-26 (Uduje 3-9, Cole 2-7, R.Williams 1-2, Green 1-4, Dibba 0-1, Likayi 0-3). Rebounds_Georgia St. 44 (J.Thomas 13), Coastal Carolina 39 (Cole 7). Assists_Georgia St. 13 (Roberts 5), Coastal Carolina 8 (Dibba 5). Total Fouls_Georgia St. 14, Coastal Carolina 19. A_1,041 (3,600).
