Georgia St. 65, Louisiana-Lafayette 58

LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE (13-14)
Akwuba 3-3 2-2 8, Brown 2-5 1-4 5, Julien 2-4 0-0 5, Au 0-3 0-0 0, Dalcourt 4-9 2-2 11, Garnett 1-6 0-0 3, G.Williams 7-13 2-4 18, M.Thomas 3-7 0-0 6, Cadwell 0-1 0-0 0, Charles 0-0 0-0 0, Gueye 0-1 2-2 2, Wesley 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 22-52 9-15 58.
GEORGIA ST. (15-10)
Nsoseme 4-11 0-1 8, J.Thomas 6-10 4-4 16, Allen 3-13 4-6 11, Roberts 3-8 0-1 6, K.Williams 3-8 6-7 14, Hudson 1-5 0-0 2, Johnson 2-4 0-0 5, Phillips 1-1 0-0 3, Moore 0-1 0-0 0, Scott 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 14-19 65.
Halftime_Louisiana-Lafayette 35-24. 3-Point Goals_Louisiana-Lafayette 5-21 (G.Williams 2-6, Julien 1-2, Dalcourt 1-4, Garnett 1-5, Cadwell 0-1, M.Thomas 0-1, Au 0-2), Georgia St. 5-19 (K.Williams 2-3, Phillips 1-1, Johnson 1-3, Allen 1-6, Hudson 0-1, Moore 0-1, Roberts 0-4). Fouled Out_G.Williams. Rebounds_Louisiana-Lafayette 33 (Brown 9), Georgia St. 28 (J.Thomas 8). Assists_Louisiana-Lafayette 5 (M.Thomas 3), Georgia St. 15 (Roberts 6). Total Fouls_Louisiana-Lafayette 19, Georgia St. 14. A_1,445 (3,854).
