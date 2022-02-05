Georgia St. 69, South Alabama 62

SOUTH ALABAMA (15-8)

Anderson 0-1 3-4 3, Franklin 4-8 2-2 10, Goncalves 2-10 0-0 5, Chandler 9-14 8-11 26, T.Jones 0-3 0-0 0, Smith 3-7 1-2 9, Manning 3-8 0-0 7, Shirley 0-0 2-2 2, L.Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Kearing 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-52 16-21 62.

GEORGIA ST. (9-10)

Cylce 0-1 0-0 0, Nsoseme 4-7 2-2 10, Allen 3-10 2-2 9, Roberts 3-8 4-4 10, Williams 2-4 11-11 17, J.Thomas 5-9 1-2 11, Hudson 0-2 3-4 3, Phillips 2-8 0-1 5, Johnson 1-6 1-2 4, Moore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 24-28 69.

Halftime_Georgia St. 42-24. 3-Point Goals_South Alabama 4-20 (Smith 2-6, Manning 1-2, Goncalves 1-9, L.Thomas 0-1, Chandler 0-2), Georgia St. 5-21 (Williams 2-3, Phillips 1-4, Johnson 1-5, Allen 1-6, Roberts 0-3). Rebounds_South Alabama 28 (Smith 8), Georgia St. 29 (Nsoseme 9). Assists_South Alabama 9 (Goncalves, Smith, Manning 2), Georgia St. 12 (Williams 6). Total Fouls_South Alabama 25, Georgia St. 20. A_1,377 (3,854).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.