Georgia St. 79, Georgia Southern 63

GEORGIA SOUTHERN (11-13)
Toyambi 2-3 1-2 5, Brown 8-15 0-0 17, Cobbs 1-3 2-3 4, Archie 2-6 5-7 9, Juozapaitis 3-9 2-2 11, Savrasov 6-11 1-1 14, Bryant 1-5 0-0 3, Weatherford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 11-15 63.
GEORGIA ST. (12-10)
Nsoseme 4-7 3-5 11, Thomas 1-1 0-1 2, Phillips 1-6 0-0 2, Roberts 4-16 2-2 13, Williams 6-9 9-10 21, Allen 7-13 1-4 18, Hudson 4-6 0-0 9, Johnson 1-5 0-0 2, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Scott 0-1 1-2 1, Brooks 0-0 0-0 0, Stubbs 0-1 0-0 0, Ma 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-65 16-24 79.
Halftime_Georgia St. 32-29. 3-Point Goals_Georgia Southern 6-20 (Juozapaitis 3-8, Savrasov 1-3, Bryant 1-4, Brown 1-5), Georgia St. 7-22 (Allen 3-6, Roberts 3-7, Hudson 1-1, Stubbs 0-1, Phillips 0-3, Johnson 0-4). Fouled Out_Toyambi, Bryant. Rebounds_Georgia Southern 22 (Savrasov 9), Georgia St. 39 (Nsoseme 11). Assists_Georgia Southern 9 (Brown, Cobbs, Archie, Savrasov 2), Georgia St. 12 (Roberts 5). Total Fouls_Georgia Southern 21, Georgia St. 15. A_3,339 (3,854).
