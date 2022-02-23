Georgia St. 82, Louisiana-Monroe 70

LOUISIANA-MONROE (13-16)
Howell 6-10 0-1 12, Gonzales 3-4 0-0 7, A.Jones 5-17 4-7 14, Ozier 3-7 2-2 10, Harrison 5-9 0-0 13, Metskhvarishvili 1-5 1-3 3, Powell 3-5 3-5 9, L.Phillips 0-0 0-0 0, J.Williams 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-58 10-18 70.
GEORGIA ST. (14-10)
Nsoseme 7-11 0-1 14, Thomas 3-8 1-2 7, Allen 6-12 0-0 15, Roberts 5-7 2-2 15, K.Williams 1-10 4-4 7, Hudson 3-6 0-0 7, Moore 4-7 0-0 11, Johnson 2-5 1-2 6, Brooks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-66 8-11 82.
Halftime_Georgia St. 36-35. 3-Point Goals_Louisiana-Monroe 6-14 (Harrison 3-5, Ozier 2-4, Gonzales 1-2, Powell 0-1, A.Jones 0-2), Georgia St. 12-29 (Roberts 3-4, Moore 3-5, Allen 3-7, Hudson 1-3, Johnson 1-4, K.Williams 1-6). Rebounds_Louisiana-Monroe 28 (Harrison 12), Georgia St. 41 (Thomas 10). Assists_Louisiana-Monroe 12 (Gonzales 4), Georgia St. 21 (K.Williams 6). Total Fouls_Louisiana-Monroe 12, Georgia St. 17. A_1,006 (3,854).
