Georgia State hosts Troy after Miles’ 22-point showing

Troy Trojans (14-7, 5-3 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (8-9, 2-4 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia State -6; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Troy visits the Georgia State Panthers after Duke Miles scored 22 points in Troy’s 77-68 victory against the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Panthers have gone 4-3 in home games. Georgia State ranks fifth in the Sun Belt shooting 33.4% from deep, led by Kalin Brooks shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Trojans are 5-3 in Sun Belt play. Troy has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Panthers and Trojans square off Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kane Williams is averaging 12.2 points, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Panthers. Corey Allen is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

Duke Deen is averaging 10 points and 3.2 assists for the Trojans. Efe Odigie is averaging 10.9 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 46.6% over the last 10 games for Troy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 64.5 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 67.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

