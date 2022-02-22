Georgia State hosts UL Monroe after Jones’ 20-point performance

UL Monroe Warhawks (13-15, 5-11 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (13-10, 7-5 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe visits the Georgia State Panthers after Andre Jones scored 20 points in UL Monroe’s 79-74 loss to the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Panthers have gone 6-4 in home games. Georgia State is the Sun Belt leader with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Eliel Nsoseme averaging 3.4.

The Warhawks are 5-11 against conference opponents. UL Monroe has a 4-10 record against teams over .500.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Panthers won 73-62 in the last matchup on Jan. 29. Corey Allen led the Panthers with 18 points, and Nika Metskhvarishvili led the Warhawks with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen is scoring 13.6 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Panthers. Kane Williams is averaging 12.6 points, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

Jones is shooting 49.1% and averaging 15.7 points for the Warhawks. Russell Harrison is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 65.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Warhawks: 3-7, averaging 64.2 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

