Georgia State Panthers play the Georgia Southern Eagles on 3-game win streak

Georgia Southern Eagles (11-12, 4-8 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (11-10, 5-5 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia State -9.5; over/under is 130

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State heads into a matchup against Georgia Southern as winners of three games in a row.

The Panthers are 5-4 on their home court. Georgia State averages 70.3 points while outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Eagles are 4-8 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia Southern ranks seventh in the Sun Belt with 32.4 rebounds per game led by Andrei Savrasov averaging 5.6.

The Panthers and Eagles square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kane Williams is averaging 12.3 points, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Panthers. Corey Allen is averaging 13.9 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

Savrasov is averaging 10.2 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Eagles. Elijah McCadden is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 64.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 62.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.