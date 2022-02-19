Trending:
Georgia State plays Georgia Southern after Williams’ 21-point game

The Associated Press
February 19, 2022 1:42 am
Georgia State Panthers (12-10, 6-5 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (11-13, 4-9 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia Southern -4; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State takes on the Georgia Southern Eagles after Kane Williams scored 21 points in Georgia State’s 79-63 victory over the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Eagles have gone 6-3 in home games. Georgia Southern has a 4-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Panthers have gone 6-5 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia State is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Panthers won the last matchup 79-63 on Feb. 18. Williams scored 21 points to help lead the Panthers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah McCadden is averaging 11.8 points for the Eagles. Kamari Brown is averaging 8.9 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 39.1% over the past 10 games for Georgia Southern.

Corey Allen is shooting 37.0% and averaging 14.1 points for the Panthers. Williams is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 60.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 66.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

